In 2015, Matt and Mary Jo Adams of Sharpsburg were looking for a mission that they could participate in with four young children.
Some friends of theirs were foster parents and they thought that would work for them. It was not only something they could all do together, it was something that led them to mature in their relationship with Christ, Mary Jo Adams said.
“It was a sanctifying ministry, growing in patience, growing in love,” she said.
Seven years later, it would also grow their family. In April 2022, they adopted one of their foster children, then 5-year-old Anna Kate.
Just last month, they decided to close their foster home, Mary Jo said.
Holly Grisamore, a recruiter for Crossroads Foster Care and Adoption program at Christian City and a former foster mother to 29 over more than eight years, said the foster care system is very fluid as foster children and foster homes move in and out of the system. So there is always a need for new foster parents.
Ever changing need
There is a definite shortage of foster parents for the 11,000 foster children in the system, said Kylie Winton, communications director for the Georgia Department of Human Services. There is a particular need for caregivers for teens, sibling groups and children with complex needs, she said.
“The need is significant and varies in different parts of Georgia,” she said by email. “The state needs more new foster parents in some communities than others because we have more children in foster care in some communities than others. When we don’t have a foster parent in the child’s home community when they enter foster care, they may have to move to a different part of the state, creating additional trauma for them and potentially making reunifying with their parents more challenging.”
Grisamore noted that in August, once school starts teachers will start reporting any signs of home abuse that they observe, and a wave of children will come into the foster care system and an increased need of foster homes in an already taxed system.
“It’s scary,” Grisamore said. “We have some kids who are three and four hours away from their county.”
Offering help
In 2018, Crossroads was launched at Christian City as a private agency to help train and support foster parents.
All children who are fostered start at the Division of Family and Children Services. Case workers with DFCS decide what the child needs and they can place the children in a home that they have in place or in one of the homes coordinated by the private agencies. Winton said the best interest of the children is always the goal.
“I always say they’re kind of the middle man,” Grisamore said of Crossroads. “It’s just basically an added support system. They help DFCS and they help the foster (parents).”
Newnan City Council member Cynthia Jenkins started fostering children last year. She had been thinking about it for more than a decade, and took the plunge just as the pandemic started making its way across the country.
The pandemic shutdown made it difficult to complete all the requirements, and slowed down the process, Jenkins said. She teamed up with a fairly new private agency, Crossroads, to get a home study, and in 2020, she started doing respite foster care.
Respite is glorified babysitting, Jenkins said. You’re filling in for a parent or foster parent who has a short-term need for someone to take care of the child such as during a vacation, a date night or an illness, she said.
Then there are placements that can last for months, she said.
“When you have a placement, you are their parent,” Jenkins said. “You’re arranging doctor’s appointments, registering them for school. When they’re sick you stay home from work.”
What it takes to be a foster parent
Foster parents come from a variety of backgrounds and are all ages, Winton said.
“There’s a good chance, if you are over 21, single or married, you could serve your community as a foster parent,” she wrote. “A good foster parent is someone who can provide a stable, loving and nurturing environment to a child in need.”
She added that the approval process to become a foster parent in Georgia is very thorough to protect the youth in their care. It includes home studies, background checks and, very importantly, training.
Foster parents have to deal with the fear, anger and frustration of a child ripped from the only home they’ve known and told they live with you now, Jenkins said. They have to try to build trust in the new family, she said.
Winton wrote, expect the unexpected.
“There will be a lot of learning throughout the journey,” she wrote. “Every child is different.”
After getting her feet wet in respite foster care, Jenkins decided she wanted to do something more permanent. She wanted to adopt a child from the foster system. Crossroads again stepped up.
Grisamore stressed that DFCS focuses on reunification of families, but sometimes that is just not possible. Crossroads is one of four private agencies in the state that can facilitate adoptions through the foster system, she said.
Jenkins started working with case workers who worked with children who needed placement for extended periods. She got her first placement in December and a second in March.
Jenkins is grateful for the support and training opportunities that Crossroads provided her, she said. The program has helped her find resources for her foster children — everything from day care (everything was full when she called) to doctors who could see the children quickly, because DFCS requires children to have full physicals within a few days after placement. It’s offered her numerous opportunities for parental training.
“It’s given me many more tools in my tool belt,” Jenkins said, adding, “great, wonderful parenting hacks.”
So now if one of her placements does eventually need a permanent home, she’ll be ready.
Grisamore, who fostered for DFCS in Fayette County and had a wonderful experience doing it, said she would go with Crossroads in an instant if she were still fostering.
“They’re there when the child arrives,” Grisamore said. “They’re there for doctor appointments. They’re just that extra little (support).”
Building relationships
Jenkins said she has loved building relationships with her foster children.
“To see these children who were a handful when I first got them, to see them blossom,” Jenkins said. “It makes it all worth it.”
But it’s not easy. The children come with a lot of fears, and their behavior reflects that. They have been conditioned to not trust their caregivers. So, she said foster parents have to be prepared.
“Know what you’re looking for (from the experience),” Jenkins said. “Know what your strengths are and be available.”
On Aug. 6, at New Hope Baptist Church in Senoia, Grisamore will be hosting an information program for prospective parents.
If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, mark your calendar:
Crossroads Foster Care and Adoption will host an information session
Where: New Hope Baptist Church, 1563 Joel Cowan Parkway, Senoia
When: Sunday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m.
Or contact DFCS at 877-210-KIDS (5437) or visit fostergeorgia.com.