Local municipalities that are holding elections will start the qualifying periods on Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Newnan City Council Districts 1 and 3, posts A and B will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. Those seats are currently held by Paul Guillaume and Dustin Koritko in District 1 and George Alexander and Cynthia Jenkins in District 3.
The city of Newnan underwent redistricting this year after the U.S. Census showed that growth had created some districts with larger populations than others. The council members approved a new map in March reflecting the city’s current population and demographics.
The changes could mean that some people are now in a different district than they were previously. Hopeful candidates should check to see in what district they currently reside.
The qualifying fees for council seats are $165. Interested candidates should qualify with City Clerk Megan Shea at Newnan City Hall, 25 LaGrange Street in Newnan, by Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Senoia City Council Posts 3 and 4 are up for election. Those seats are currently held by Maurice Grover and Dale Reeder, respectively. The qualifying fee is $90. Qualifying is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Senoia City Hall, 80 Main Street.
All other municipal candidates should qualify with Coweta County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Ashley Gay at Coweta at Shenandoah, 87 Newnan Station Drive in Newnan, Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
In Sharpsburg, the mayor’s seat and council posts 1, 3 and 4 are up for election. Blue Cole currently serves as mayor and the council seats are held by Standley D. Parten, Tom Teagle and Elizabeth Good – who recently resigned – respectively. The qualifying fee for mayor is $50 and for the council seats is $25.
Two Moreland alderman seats are up for election. The qualifying fee is $9. Two Turin Town Council seats also will be on the ballot. The qualifying fee is $36. And in Haralson, the mayoral and town council Post 3 seats are up for election. The qualifying fees are $35.
In addition, Coweta County will be holding a special election for tax commissioner. Qualifying for that position is Monday-Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The qualifying fee is $2,591.
Qualifying fees are paid at the time of qualifying.