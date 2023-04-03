A local movie theater manager is facing criminal charges after reportedly attempting to kiss an underage employee.
Wasantha Gamalathge, 60, is charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and tampering with evidence after his arrest Friday evening.
The incident occurred at Regal Cinema in Ashley Park when police received a call from a parent stating his daughter was at work when her manager attempted to kiss her.
Police said the 17-year-old victim was cleaning the break room when her manager, identified as Gamalathge, came into the room and attempted to kiss her.
The victim left the room, locked herself inside the family restroom of the movie theater, and called her father.
Gamalathge told police he entered the break room because the victim had been gone for a while and he was looking for her.
During the investigation, police asked if there were any cameras in the break room and Gamalathge allegedly said there weren’t.
However, a camera was located in the rear of the break room, and when questioned, Gamalathge reportedly said the camera hadn’t worked in years.
While speaking with the victim, police noticed Gamalathge had left the room and was reportedly located inside a private office, tampering with the video taken from the camera system.
Investigators said the video showed the victim cleaning the break room when Gamalathge entered the room and began talking with her.
During the interaction, Gamalathge can be seen touching his hand near the victim's waist area, before placing his hand under her chin and leaning his face towards her, investigators said.
The victim then knocked Gamalathge’s hands away from her and left the room quickly.
Gamalathge was arrested and transported to the Coweta County Jail where he was released the next day on a $2,400 bond.
Those who may have had similar experiences with Gamalathge are asked to contact Sgt. D. Howard at the Newnan Police Department at 678-673-5351 or email dhoward@newnan.ga.gov .