Wasantha Gamalathge

Wasantha Gamalathge, 60, is charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority and tampering with evidence after his arrest Friday evening.

 Coweta County Sheriff's Office

A local movie theater manager is facing criminal charges after reportedly attempting to kiss an underage employee.

