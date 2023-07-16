Friends, family and community members are joining forces to support a Northgate High School teacher who has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer metastasized to the bone.
Organizers of Hogs for a Cure say they hope to raise at least $15,000 for Carolyn McDevitt during the July 22 benefit, which will include a motorcycle ride and auction.
A ninth grade English literature teacher, McDevitt received her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. It is not her first battle with the disease.
Her journey started in 2011, when she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer. McDevitt won that battle after surgery and hormone replacement therapy. She was in remission for five years, only to be plagued with severe back pain in January 2023.
As McDevitt sought answers, she said she was misdiagnosed several times – once with a pulled muscle and another time with shingles. Finally, in March of this year, she found answers in an unlikely place – urgent care.
She went to urgent care for what she thought was a UTI because she was in such severe pain. According to McDevitt, the urgent care doctor was the only doctor to ask about her previous health history.
Upon finding out she was a breast cancer survivor, the doctor ordered a CT scan. McDevitt had not even made it home before the phone call came in from urgent care. They had found several tumors on her spine.
From there, McDevitt was on a roller coaster of scans and doctors’ appointments, all while she was still teaching. In the weeks that followed, she received a stage stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.
These cancer cells are the same breast cancer cells from years earlier, McDevitt said. She explained that it only takes one cancer cell to spread, and that remission may not always mean cancer free.
Through all this, she has remained upbeat and hopeful. Her biggest fear was that she would miss school.
“I don’t find school stressful,” she said. “In fact, it gives me great joy.”
McDevitt has taught close to 3,000 students over her 18 years at Northgate. Her favorite thing to
teach is “Romeo and Juliet,” and she said she looks for new and creative ways to teach it each year.
“I even learn new things from my students,” she said with a chuckle. “We may have even made a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ TikTok.”
McDevitt will be back in the classroom this August with a goal of two more years of teaching. She said she feels pretty well but struggles with low energy sometimes. Her oncologists have found a combination of two medications that are working to keep her comfortable, she said.
Despite her own cancer diagnosis, McDevitt has sponsored four local women with cancer through Carolyn Cares, a cancer support charity she founded. With the help of her artist husband Mark, she has designed shirts and posters that the McDevitt family will be selling at the July 22 event.
Hogs for a Cure is being organized by Nicole Smith and Warren Whitten. Whitten said he is expecting 60-100 bikes and about 200 participants in total, and he hopes to raise at least $15,000 for McDevitt’s ongoing treatment.
All proceeds from the event will be going to the McDevitt family, he said, and community members are encouraged to participate and donate.
“We can always use help,” Whitten said. “Anything that can be auctioned off or sold during the event will be welcomed, and of course, a donation will never be turned down.”
Registration for the Hogs for a Cure will start at 4 p.m. at Great South Harley Davidson in Newnan. The cost to register is $20 per bike or Jeep and $5 per passenger, and the ride will start at 4:45 p.m., ending at The Fabulous Food Trailer Park, 4927 Hwy. 16 in Senoia.