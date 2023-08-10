20230812 Banks

Newnan City Council members recognized Khing Banks, the new executive director for the Newnan-Coweta Boys & Girls Club.

Area residents will be seeing more road construction soon. The Newnan City Council awarded its annual paving contract on Tuesday authorizing more than $6 million in road repaving in the city.

“We are working from a three-year plan, a rolling plan. This would be year one and we’ve accelerated our pavement preservation program,” Michael Klahr, city engineer told the council members. “This is probably the largest paving contract that we’ve brought to you.”