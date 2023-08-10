Area residents will be seeing more road construction soon. The Newnan City Council awarded its annual paving contract on Tuesday authorizing more than $6 million in road repaving in the city.
“We are working from a three-year plan, a rolling plan. This would be year one and we’ve accelerated our pavement preservation program,” Michael Klahr, city engineer told the council members. “This is probably the largest paving contract that we’ve brought to you.”
The city received three bids for the work and awarded the contract to low bidder C.W. Matthews Contracting, based in Marietta, for $6,143,649.
The contract includes full reclamation on a number of roads including Newnan Crossing Bypass from Lower Fayetteville Road to the city limit, McAdam Court from Baldwin Court to the cul-de-sac, Mumford Drive from Old Atlanta Highway to Baldwin Court, Baldwin Court from the cul-de-sac to The Boulevard, Jacks Drive from Brown Ridge Drive to Brown Ridge Drive and Jane Lane from Weldon Way to Brown Ridge Drive
Variable depth milling, deep patching and overlay will be provided on West Washington Street from College Street to Belt Road, Boone Drive from LaGrange Street to West Washington Street, Jefferson Street from Jefferson Street to Bullsboro Drive, East Washington Street from the railroad tracks to Roberts Road, Elm Street from Jackson Street to Atkinson Street, Parks Avenue from Jackson Street to Atkinson Street and Atkinson Street from Elm Street to Parks Avenue.
Matthews will also provide crack relief and overlay on East Broad Street from the railroad tracks to Farmer Street, Salbide Avenue from the bridge to Robinson Street, Dunbar Place from Salbide Avenue to Savannah Street and Savannah Street from Greenville Street to Dunbar Place.
The Georgia Department of Transportation provided about $437,034 for the project. The rest will come from SPLOST proceeds and the general fund.
In other business the council members:
— Recognized the new executive director of Boys and Girls Clubs Khing Banks.
— Reappointed Ken Parker and Skin Edge to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and Jim Thomasson to the Downtown Development Authority all for three year terms.
— Approved alcohol licenses for Supermercado Juquilita Inc., at 272 Greenville Street, and Coweta Gas LLC, at 50 Millard Farmer Industrial Boulevard.
— Granted an extension on a business license through March 1 for Distilled Spirits Package Store at 109 Bullsboro Drive. The building is still under construction.
— Approved an amendment to the alcohol ordinance to allow for shorter processing time for the licenses.
— Reclassified the part-time permit technician position to a full-time code enforcement officer.
— Granted an extension for bringing 31 Jones Street up to code as the house makes its way through probate.
— Approved an amendment to the alcohol ordinance to allow for caterers to serve alcohol at the Wadsworth Auditorium.