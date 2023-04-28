Tim Ryan’s sixth-grade REACH earth science class recently did something not many students get to experience: handle samples of materials collected from the moon.
Ryan, who is in his first year at Madras Middle School as a REACH teacher and science department chair, began preparing for the opportunity to borrow NASA lunar samples long before he came to Coweta County. Ryan was among the first cohort of STEM-certified teachers in Georgia, and several years ago was selected for a spot in an educator space camp, where the wheels were set in motion for what would be an important moment in his teaching career at Madras.
And yet he never even intended to be a teacher at all, until an accident on a scooter nearly killed him. He had embarked on a high-paying career in sales directly out of college and stayed in that position for 10 years before the wreck and subsequent coma.
“I woke up a couple of days later,” said Ryan, who lost a tooth and still bears facial scars from the accident. “I had been in some sort of mild coma but I don’t remember it. And I was so done with my job, so I just took some time to figure my life out.”
Around 2007, Ryan said things got “crazy.” Right after he got his tooth replaced, Oprah Winfrey named him one of her “Most Eligible Bachelors” from his online dating profile. From that, he was featured in Jezebel Magazine.
But the Stone Mountain native’s life took another abrupt turn when he decided to leave his sales job and become a substitute teacher.
Fame and fortune may not have stuck, but education did.
“I loved DeKalb County and the schools I went to as a kid,” said Ryan, who attended both private and public schools. “I really, really loved public school and what it gave me, and I wanted to give back.”
After earning his teaching credentials, Ryan took a job at a middle school in Gwinnett County. He taught reading and science, coached basketball and was PTA president. He championed a program to provide eyeglasses for needy students and was certified in STEM through the Georgia Department of Education.
He became STEM coordinator at a DeKalb County middle school and got that school STEM-certified through AdvancedEd, becoming a Master Gardener and helping build a huge garden as part of his second STEM certification.
Ryan facilitated relationships with community partners that included a soapbox derby with Porsche North America, a pre-COVID-19 epidemic exercise with the DeKalb Board of Health. He also secured a sponsorship from Home Depot for a student-centered service project, building birdhouses for the art department to decorate and sell, with funds supporting a local shelter.
But once he had married and had a child of his own, Ryan said, he decided to get out of the city and look for a place to put down his own roots. He researched Georgia schools and found Coweta County – and Madras Middle School.
“I thought, ‘I can get some land down here (in Madras) and build a house,’” he said. “I met (Madras Principal) Lorraine Johnson last year, and she's amazing. Working for her has been an experience like no other. Her empathy and compassion for students and staff alike is infectious. It really is. She really cares. And she believed in me and was excited when I came to bring some of these things to our school.”
One of the things Ryan said Johnson was very interested in was the possibility of borrowing lunar samples from NASA. When Ryan was selected for space camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, he interacted with many NASA scientists and employees. That’s how he learned about the Lunar & Meteorite Sample Disk Program for K-12 educators.
His new NASA contacts advised him to attend the upcoming Atlanta Science Festival, where he could be among the first educators to be certified to borrow the samples. After extensive testing, he was in.
“I wore my blue flight suit (from space camp) to the festival and got my certification,” said Ryan, who also had to pass an FBI background check to be eligible.
While his previous school administrator was too fearful to allow him to borrow the samples because they might get stolen, he said, Johnson was in full support. So he filled out the old-fashioned carbon-copy paperwork in triplicate and Superintendent Evan Horton signed off on them.
And then he waited for word from NASA. When the samples finally came, it happened to be in the middle of a unit on planets and the solar system.
“I got it at the perfect time,” Ryan said.
The samples consist of a vial of lunar dust, a meteorite and two clear discs with a variety of material samples labeled and encased inside. Certified and approved educators are allowed to borrow the samples for two weeks, but there are some conditions.
“They can’t be stored where there’s money, so we couldn’t put them in a vault,” Ryan said. “I actually had to buy a file cabinet and put a steel rod lock onto it that you would have to cut open in order to get anything out of it. I had to take pictures of it and show them that I have it, and prove that I’m the only keyholder to it and the only one that has the combination lock code.”
But Ryan said ticking off all the many boxes over the years was worth it when his students – along with Johnson and members of the Coweta County Board of Education, who were also on hand to witness the unboxing of the samples – were able to handle and examine items brought back to Earth by legendary U.S. astronauts.
Ryan said the experience has “re-invigorated” him.
“The Coweta REACH program allowed me to teach farther than I have ever taught,” he said. “I've been teaching science for so long, and I have been able to go in and do stuff deeper than I ever was able to do before. And I'm telling you, it's because of those kids and it's because of the support that Coweta County provides to its REACH program.”