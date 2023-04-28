Tim Ryan’s sixth-grade REACH earth science class recently did something not many students get to experience: handle samples of materials collected from the moon.

Ryan, who is in his first year at Madras Middle School as a REACH teacher and science department chair, began preparing for the opportunity to borrow NASA lunar samples long before he came to Coweta County. Ryan was among the first cohort of STEM-certified teachers in Georgia, and several years ago was selected for a spot in an educator space camp, where the wheels were set in motion for what would be an important moment in his teaching career at Madras.