Newnan High School’s Cougar Village campus was briefly under a code yellow alert Monday after a law enforcement incident nearby.
A suspect was apprehended after a vehicle pursuit involving Newnan police and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office ended near the entrance to Cougar Village on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“Law enforcement officers and deputies made an arrest of an individual in a non-school-related incident,” Newnan High Principal Chase Puckett wrote in a letter to families Monday.
Normal operations resumed around 12:45 p.m.
“The incident did not impact instruction … in any way,” Puckett wrote. “We are appreciative of the quick response from our school resource officers, CCSD deputies, NPD officers and the NHS staff and students.”
Also on Monday, a teacher at Arnall Middle School unintentionally set off a code red alert on a Centigix badge while attempting to break up a fight between students on the sixth-grade hall.
Principal Patrick Sullivan notified families about the incident the same day.
“One of our staff members pressed the alert button too many times and it set off a code red alert,” he wrote. “Everything is clear, and we are continuing our day as normal.”