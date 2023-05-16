A mother suspected of drowning her infant son is heading to prison.
In a negotiated plea, Anslie Nicole Brantley was sentenced to 60 years to serve 30 by Judge Dennis Blackmon on charges of second-degree murder, child cruelty and causing a child to be a child in need of services.
The additional charge of “causing a child to be a child in need of services” stems from the use of illegal drugs in the home where investigators determined methamphetamine was found in the child’s body, according to the arrest warrant.
Authorities said Brantley was under the influence of GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate) while in the bathtub with her son.
The investigation began June 9, 2021, when authorities were called to a home on Lassiter Road in Sharpsburg where a Coweta County Fire Rescue crew found an unresponsive 10-month-old child.
The boy, identified as Draiden Shane Nicols, was not breathing, was cold to the touch and later succumbed to injuries at a nearby hospital, according to Inv. Daniel Smith with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation, investigators discovered the child’s mother, identified as Brantley, had taken GHB which caused her to fall asleep in the bathtub, according to arrest warrants.
When she awoke, she found her infant had drowned in the water, according to authorities, who found methamphetamine in the residence while executing a search warrant.
Brantley was later arrested in Alamo, Georgia, and then transported to Coweta County.