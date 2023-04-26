Grantville City Council members have been discussing new zoning for the Mill Village, but the council was not able to move forward because a public hearing is required, according to City Attorney Mark Mitchell.
Grantville resident Selma Coty addressed the council prior to the meeting about the item on the agenda.
Coty asked the council to consider removing the item from the agenda because she said many of the details outlined by the Planning and Zoning Commission were not included in the ordinance the council was supposed to read Monday night at its meeting. In particular, Coty was speaking about how mobile homes would be considered.
Coty said the ordinance was not transparent and was misleading in her opinion.
“I doubt very seriously many families who live in the Mill Village know about this, and they have the right to know and they also have a right to express their opinion,” Coty said.
Mitchell said he believes the ordinance was not ready to have its first reading because the Planning and Zoning Commission tabled the issue at its last meeting because more information was needed.
He also said that according to the city’s zoning ordinance, a public hearing is required to be advertised and held prior to consideration of the zoning ordinance amendment.
Currently the Mill Village is zoned R-20, according to Grantville City Manager Al Grieshaber.
At a council meeting in March, Grieshaber and Grantville Mayor said although the density is currently about eight units per property, the current zoning calls for half-acre lots and a minimum of 1,250 square feet of finished, heated space.
Grieshaber said the newly established Historic Mill Village zoning district would encompass most of the properties. He said most of the houses in the “Mill Village” are “single family residences with a sprinkle of mobile homes.”
“Mobile homes would not be allowed in the newly established zoning district (Historic Mill Village),” Grieshaber said. “Presently existing mobile homes would be grandfathered, but could not be replaced with another mobile home.”
Grieshaber said Mitchell will prepare the advertisement for a public hearing to be held May 22.
“He (Mitchell) will also prepare any other necessary and appropriate documents for consideration by the city council at their work session on May 8 and meeting on May 22,” Grieshaber said.
Grieshaber said the new zoning would allow six single-family units per acre at a minimum of 750 square feet.
In other business, council members:
Approved the adoption of the December 1998 city of Grantville employee handbook.
Discussed and conducted the second reading to establish guidelines for scheduling and conducting council committee meetings. Benefits are more in depth and there is also a section on dress code, grooming and employee use of technology and resources. A social media and cellphone policy was also added.
Approved an ordinance that would revise littering penalties and fees. Fees would be no less than $500 and no more than $1,000.
Discussed and conducted the first reading of an ordinance that would require information to be received by Tuesday at noon to be considered for a city council meeting work session.
Approved an amendment code of ordinances destructing, defacing city property.
Announced that the 2023 Gas Authority Annual Election will be held May 5 at 10:30 a.m. Mayor Richard Proctor is the city’s voting delegate. Councilmember Casey Evans is the alternate.