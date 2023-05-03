FvOY1YYWIAkjZDW

Shooting suspect Deion Patterson. 

 Atlanta Police Department

UPDATE: Atlanta mass shooting suspect Deion Patterson was apprehended in Cobb County in a condominium complex near Truist Park at roughly 7:45 p.m. ET, a county police officer told CNN.

 ATLANTA – One person was killed and four wounded in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon when a gunman opened fire inside a medical facility waiting room.