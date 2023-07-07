Patients who qualify for medical cannabis will now have access to low THC oil products in Newnan.
Located on Highway 34, the Newnan location is Trulieve’s third Georgia medical cannabis dispensary location. It opened on June 30 with a celebration that included food trucks, merchandise giveaways and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"We are proud to continue expanding access to the growing number of registered medical patients in Georgia," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our new dispensary in Newnan will bring our exceptional customer experience and top-quality products to a new community we can’t wait to serve.”
Trulieve already operates in 11 U.S. states and opened its first two dispensaries – one in Macon and one in Marietta – in May, almost exactly four years after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 324, also known as Georgia’s Hope Act, into law. The company, which holds six dispensary licenses, also plans to open locations in Columbus and Pooler soon.
The dispensary is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but purchase of its products is not available to the general public – only patients who hold a valid Low THC Oil Registry Card through the Georgia Department of Public Health are eligible.
To become a cannabis patient, an applicant must be a legal Georgia resident who is 18 or older with a qualifying condition or disease. Applicants also for others applying for a card to be the legal guardian of an adult or the parent/guardian of a child with a qualifying condition or disease.
Georgia law covers:
• Cancer, when such diagnosis is end stage or the treatment produces related wasting illness or recalcitrant nausea and vomiting
• Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, when such diagnosis is severe or end-stage
• Seizure disorders related to the diagnosis of epilepsy or trauma related head injuries
• Multiple sclerosis, when such diagnosis is severe or end-stage
• Crohn’s disease
• Mitochondrial disease
• Parkinson’s disease, when such diagnosis is severe or end-stage
• Sickle cell disease, when such diagnosis is severe or end-stage
• Tourette’s syndrome, when such syndrome is diagnosed as severe
• Autism spectrum disorder, when (a) patient is 18 years of age or more, or (b) patient is less than 18 years of age and diagnosed with severe autism
• Epidermolysis bullosa
• Alzheimer’s disease, when such disease is severe or end-stage
• AIDS when such syndrome is severe or end-stage
• Peripheral neuropathy, when symptoms are severe or end-stage
• Patient is in hospice program, either as inpatient or outpatient
• Intractable pain
• Post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from direct exposure to or witnessing of a trauma for a patient who is at least 18 years of age
The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission oversees the growing, manufacturing, and dispensing of low THC oil in Georgia, where laws are more restrictive than in other states. In legal terms, Georgia is not a “medical marijuana” state, according to the commission, but a “medical cannabis” – or low THC oil patient registry – state.
Growing, possessing and smoking marijuana are still crimes in Georgia. Qualifying patients in Georgia can register with the Georgia Department of Public Health to purchase and possess 20 ounces or less of low THC oil and products, but the state does not allow for the sale or possession of marijuana flowers, leaves or other plant material.
At the Newnan dispensary, registered patients can buy oil in topical, nasal spray or tinctures. But the facility will focus not just on sales, but also on educating patients.
“It’s wonderful to help people find out what strain is most important for them, and the best way to take it,” said Lisa Pinkney, president of Trulieve Georgia. “And then we help them learn what each product is, and how long it will take to get into their system, because everybody is different. But then it’s also learning which product is giving them whatever they’re looking for, whether that’s relaxation, relief or pain management. Anybody who’s asked my advice on it, I always tell them to try it out a little bit at first by itself to know what it’s going to do for you, to start slow.
“I always like to say everything’s a guideline,” she added. “Nothing’s a rule with medical cannabis, because one thing will work phenomenally for me, and something that doesn’t work for me will work perfectly for you.”
More than 27,000 people are now on Georgia’s Low THC Oil Patient Registry, which was established to provide a legal pathway for medical cannabis use. For more information, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health at https://dph.georgia.gov or the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission at www.gmcc.ga.gov.