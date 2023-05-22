A local member of Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia’s Power Board said he will step down at the end of his latest three-year term after 21 years of service.
MEAG, which counts Grantville, Newnan and Palmetto among its 49 members, supplies power to hundreds of thousands of Georgia residents. It was created in 1975 by the Georgia General Assembly to help municipalities endeavoring to find reliable and affordable sources of power for their residents.
Currently MEAG holds nearly $12 billion in assets, including portions of nuclear reactor’s Vogel 3 and 4, and delivers 11 million mWh annually, the website states.
In addition, while the national average of electricity generation is 37.1 percent emission-free and the state averages 34.4 percent emission-free generation, MEAG is 59 percent emission free. More than half its power comes from nuclear plants, 54 percent, and another 5 percent is from hydroelectric plants.
It will soon be adding solar to its emissions-free power generation, Newnan Mayor Keith Brady added.
For 21 years, nearly half of MEAG’s existence, Brady has been serving on the nine member Power Board.
“We’ve had a municipal system in Newnan since, I think, 1904,” Brady said. “(At that time) all those individual cities were just out there in the marketplace … buying from whomever they could buy.”
Working together, the members are able to access resources and pricing of much larger power companies, the MEAG Power website states.
For instance, in 1975, Georgia Power was in the middle of building nuclear reactors Plant Hatch 1 and 2. At the time, the construction was behind schedule and over-budget, Brady said.
“(The MEAG cities) got together and said, ‘Well, we’ll help you with that — we’ll buy a percentage of it,’” he said.
MEAG also owns a portion of the behind schedule and over budget Vogel 3 and 4 nuclear plants, he said.
“Vogel 1 and 2 were built back in the early 80s and they were over budget and off schedule,” Brady said. “It just seems to be the fate of a nuclear plant that that happens.”
Nuclear power plants are long-lived, though — you get a lot of bang for your buck that way, he added.
Brady’s term on the Power Board is up this year and he has decided not to run for another term, he said.
“I’ve just decided it was time,” he said.
The board members are elected by the representatives of the members of MEAG. Each city or county gets one regular vote and one weighted vote based on the amount of power it purchased the year before, Brady said. Those members interested in serving on the board campaign for the seats. It’s an unpaid seat. It doesn’t give any advantage to the Board member’s city or county. It’s all about service, he said.
Originally most of the board members were business people, Brady said. But as time has gone on, several elected officials such as himself have become board members, Brady added.
While he’s still on, Brady and the other members of the Government Affairs Committee of the board made their annual trip to Washington D.C. to lobby the Congressional delegation for the authority’s needs.
This year, it was to help lower the interest rates on the Build America Bonds that it used to finance its portion of the Vogel 3 and 4 nuclear power generators.
When the bonds were offered in 2009 and 2010 the federal government pledged to make payments to the issuers of 35 percent of their interest costs to make the taxable bonds more attractive to investors. However, a failure to meet deficit reduction targets of the Budget Control Act of 2011 triggered mandatory spending cuts called sequestration beginning in 2013. Some of those cuts included the payments to Build America Bond issuers, including MEAG.
It’s costing the association millions of dollars, Brady said. However, in February, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the sequestration.
“It is tantamount to a breach of contract for bond issuers to have negotiated financial deals based on the promise of a payment on which the federal government is now reneging,” according to a January 2022 Issue Brief released by the American Public Power Association.
It affects MEAG members, shareholders and residents who receive their power through MEAG, Brady said.
“We need a Congressional fix,” he said.
They were able to talk to almost all of the Congressional staff or members that they had planned on meeting, Brady added.
Al Grieshaber, city manager of Grantville, said the city is one of the original members of MEAG. He was able to pull up the city’s first contract with MEAG dated Oct. 1, 1975. Since then, MEAG has negotiated with generation facilities for the city and the other members, Grieshaber said.
“They put a mix of generating facilities together,” Grieshaber said. “They provide reliability and redundancy for our electrical system.”
The city will miss Brady on the board, he said.
“Through him we have been able to give input to the Board of Directors and we thank him for that,” Grieshaber said. “He’s always been responsive and respectful of our opinions.”