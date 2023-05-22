20230524 MEAG .jpg

Mayor Keith Brady speaks during a recent meeting of the White Oak Golden Kiwanis Club.

A local member of Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia’s Power Board said he will step down at the end of his latest three-year term after 21 years of service.

MEAG, which counts Grantville, Newnan and Palmetto among its 49 members, supplies power to hundreds of thousands of Georgia residents. It was created in 1975 by the Georgia General Assembly to help municipalities endeavoring to find reliable and affordable sources of power for their residents.