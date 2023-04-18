Coweta County Probate Judge Carrie Markham has been named Outstanding Probate Judge of the Year by the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia.
The award is voted on by probate judges across the state of Georgia, and the goal of the award is to recognize a judge who has made a significant contribution to Georgia’s probate courts.
Markham currently serves as the chair of the council’s Forms and Rules Committee and its Ad Hoc Committee on Probate Fees. She is the district director for District 4 probate judges and a member of the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution.
Council president and Wilcox County probate judge B. Shawn Rhodes described Markham as a respected judge and leader.
“Simply put, Judge Markham is a first-rate colleague, and not surprisingly, I, along with our other
judicial colleagues, hold her in high regard,” Rhodes said. “She has shown herself to be an able
and thoughtful leader. Honestly, I could not think of a more fitting judge who represents the best
of probate judges in Georgia.”
Markham was also honored for her role as the chair of the council’s Ad Hoc Committee on
Probate Fees, which earned recognition as the council’s 2023 Committee of the Year.
Markham was born and raised in Newnan. After graduating from Newnan High School, she attended Samford University, where she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in 2001. Markham then attended Mercer Law School and received her law degree, magna cum laude, in 2005. While at Mercer, she served as editor of the Mercer Law Review.
After being admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2005, Markham practiced law in Atlanta at Alston & Bird for four years before moving back to Newnan in 2009. Upon returning to Newnan, she joined the firm of Rosenzweig, Jones, Horne & Griffis, where she practiced law for 10 years, primarily in the area of civil litigation.
She also served as a guardian ad litem and as a court-appointed attorney for the probate court during her time at Rosenzweig, Jones, Horne & Griffis.
Markham took office as probate court judge in January of 2020 after serving as associate judge from 2019-2020.