Scott Moore applied for a conditional use permit for Standard Block Company to manufacture concrete blocks on a 23- plus- acre property at 198 Quarry Road in March.

 Map courtesy Coweta County

A concrete block manufacturing plant hopes to settle on Quarry Road outside of the city of Newnan.

There are a couple of subdivisions nearby, and residents surrounding the property will get a chance later this month to express their opinions about the manufacturer setting up shop in their neighborhood.