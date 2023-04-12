A concrete block manufacturing plant hopes to settle on Quarry Road outside of the city of Newnan.
There are a couple of subdivisions nearby, and residents surrounding the property will get a chance later this month to express their opinions about the manufacturer setting up shop in their neighborhood.
Scott Moore applied for a conditional use permit for Standard Block Company to manufacture concrete blocks on a 23-plus-acre property at 198 Quarry Road in March.
According to the application and map available online, the property, which consists of two lots, is already zoned for manufacture. County ordinances require a concrete mixing plant to also apply for a conditional use permit, though. The permit application triggered a public hearing with the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at 37 Perry St. in Newnan. Nearby residents were notified of the public hearing, but other residents are also invited to attend.
Comments can also be submitted by email to leschman@coweta.ga.us. Comments submitted by email should be sent by April 25 to be sure they are included in the records of the public hearing, administrators said.
The application and the comments gathered at the public hearing are scheduled for discussion at the Coweta County Commission meeting on May 16 at 6 p.m., said Angela White, assistant director of Community Development.