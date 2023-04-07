A man suspected of speeding in a stolen rental car is facing several charges after his arrest in Coweta County.
Amir Bernard Lane, 26, is charged with improper license, obstruction of officers, speeding, removing or falsifying vehicle identification, false statements and writings, and acquiring a license plate to conceal vehicle ID.
The incident occurred on April 4 when a Coweta County deputy clocked a Cadillac traveling 100 mph on the interstate near mile marker 53.
During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Lane, gave the deputy a driver's license that appeared to be fake, according to the report.
The deputy ran the license and it came back as suspended as of November 2022. The license plate also came back from a 2015 trailer and expired in 2021.
After checking the VIN on the car, the deputy discovered it had been altered and was able to discover the true VIN which returned to a Hertz rental car. The car was supposed to have been returned on July 30, 2022. The company reported the car stolen in December 2022.
During a search of the car, the deputy located a driver's license that matched the driver’s true identity. Lane reportedly told the deputy the license he provided was from his deceased brother, who he took possession of the Cadillac and put a fake tag on the vehicle.
Lane was taken into custody and was founddiscovered to have five active warrants for his arrest out of Lawrenceville, Georgia.