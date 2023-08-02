A man who paralyzed a woman in a road rage incident has been sentenced to 25 years followed by 15 years probation.
After pleading guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal damage to property, Deanthony Clark, 24, was sentenced by Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Dennis Blackmon last week.
The incident occurred on April 20, 2021, as the victim was leaving her overnight shift at Hello Fresh in Newnan. As she drove home on Interstate 85, Clark reportedly pulled his vehicle alongside the victim’s car, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times at her.
The victim sustained gunshot wounds to her chest and waist, one of which paralyzed her instantly.
She called 911 and reported that she was unable to stop her vehicle because she could not feel or use her legs, but she eventually was able to maneuver her car to the side of the road, where
Prosecutors alleged that Clark – who at the time also worked at Hello Fresh – shot the victim because he believed she cut him off as they were leaving work. The woman did not know Clark.
The victim lost the use of her legs but survived the encounter with Clark. At the plea hearing, she told Blackmon of the profound impact of the shooting on her, but she told the court and Clark that he had not broken her but made her stronger.
She said she was thankful for CCSO and the court, and that she would continue to fight every day to walk again
“This case is another example of a person needlessly resorting to violence to resolve a trivial problem,” Coweta County District Attorney Herb Cranford said. “In doing so, Clark paralyzed this victim for what he perceived was a traffic violation. As a consequence, it is appropriate that he spends the next 25 years in prison.”
Assistant District Attorney Magen Bateman and Investigator Brian Jones, along with multiple law enforcement personnel from Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, prosecuted the case.