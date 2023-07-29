Martrevian Denard Bowles,

Martrevian Denard Bowles, 19, was arrested for battery, reckless conduct and criminal trespass.

 CCSO

A Luthersville man is facing charges after he allegedly responded violently to a request for a paternity test.

