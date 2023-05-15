A Newnan man was arrested after fleeing from police on an ATV.
Joshua Daniel Robinson, 38, is charged with fleeing and unauthorized use of an off-road vehicle, according to jail reports.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Poplar Road and East Newnan Spur when a deputy saw an ATV accelerating across the parking lot of the 5-Points Grocery.
The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on the ATV, but the driver, identified as Robinson, continued to flee down Old East Newnan Road without stopping.
Robinson reportedly made an abrupt turn up a steep embankment that accessed the dead-end closed portion of Old East Newnan Road. The deputy attempted to follow the ATV but was unable to continue because of muddy conditions.
Another deputy located the ATV on the East Newnan Spur and pursued Robinson, reaching speeds of 47 mph before losing control and abandoning the ATV. The deputy was able to take Robinson into custody.
The ATV was impounded, but investigators could not locate a make, model or VIN plate on the vehicle.