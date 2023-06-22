Winners were recently named for the 2023 Mahaffey Orthodontics All Smiles Award.
The Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics All Smiles Award, created by Dr. Mike Mahaffey to recognize students in grades 4-8 for their outstanding attitude and character, continues its mission to spread joy and positivity throughout the community.
Winners received a $100 gift card, a certificate, and a yard sign. Participating schools also get a donation equal to the gift cards given out. This year, 42 schools in Fayette, Coweta, and Pike Counties participated in the program.
"The end of the school year is always such an exciting time to celebrate accomplishments and reflect on highlights of the year,” said Dr. Eric Linkous. “We've found the All Smiles Award to be a great way to support our local schools which are the future of our community and to help celebrate students that bring a smile to others' faces throughout the year with their exceptional character and contagious smiles."
Coweta’s Blake Bass Middle School principal Cindy Bennett said "It's a wonderful feeling to be able to recognize a student who has the natural ability to brighten up everyone's day with just a smile.
“Their positivity radiates and creates a positive and inviting atmosphere for all around them,” Bennett said.
At some schools, administrators choose who wins the All Smiles Award. Trinity Christian School has students vote instead.
Fourth-grader Joy Lander of Senoia felt the love because she knew her classmates were the ones who voted for her, including two girls she called her “besties.”
“My friend Katie said, ‘I knew I should have voted for you. I knew I needed to vote for you.’ And then my friend Anna Kate said, ‘Congratulations, I voted for you.’”
Joy’s mother Rebecca was also excited that her daughter was recognized by about 100 other fourth graders at the Coweta school, and she loves the very idea of this award.
“I think that we focus so much on the achievement of kids and sometimes forget about their character,” Rebecca said. “I think this is such a sweet and cool award just to affirm what we see at home and that she's doing it outside the home as well.”
Dr. Mike Mahaffey expressed his delight in sponsoring the All Smiles Award each year.
"We love this community and we are so fortunate to have such great schools here. Partnering with schools and rewarding students with the All Smiles Awards has been so gratifying,” he said. “All the recipients bring a smiling attitude to school and we love hearing about the winners' stories." Dr. Mahaffey extended his congratulations to all the winners and encouraged local students to bring their best to the classroom.
LIST OF WINNERS:
Coweta County, Elementary: Arbor Springs: 4th Aubrey Cofer, 5th Quinn Tackett; Canongate: 4th Madison Jones, 5th McKinley Newsom; Newnan Crossing: 4th Sophia Salazar, 5th Alayna Hazzard; Poplar Road: 4th Walker Parnell, 5th Briley Negrette; Thomas Crossroads: 4th Jack Farrell, 5th Katie Waples; Welch: 4th Alyssa Pollard, 5th Henry Parks; White Oak: 4th Key'Myah Winston, 5th Sha'Niya Alexander; Willis Road: 4th Sofia Sprayberry, 5th Ella Marshall
Coweta County, Middle: Arnall: 6th Jenna-Adriyel Vann, 7th Sophia Chacon, 8th Braedon Thames; Blake Bass: 6th Gabriel Mason, 7th Ava Weil, 8th Farah Jackson; East Coweta: 6th Nolan Davidson, 7th Grace Jenkins, 8th Jolie Huddleston; Lee: 6th De'Andre Thomas, 7th Emma Lewsader, 8th Daniel Rivers
Charter and Private Schools: Coweta Charter Academy: 4th Naomi Fasogban, 5th Jack Babb, 6th Kaidence Maxwell, 7th CJ McBee, 8th Hope Scruton; Liberty Tech Charter: 4th Reya Timbs-Usher, 5th Naeemah Myrtyl, 6th Colton Briggs, 7th Jeremiah Tuck, 8th Eli Scalf; Central Christian: 4th Zoe Baugh, 5th Ean Leatherwood, 6th Gracen Couch, 7th Mikayla Okpara, 8th Kimari Poitier-Bullard; Crosspointe Christian: 4th Sadie Howard, 5th Kendall Stevens, 6th Jake Patterson, 7th Layla Cohran, 8th Harrison Wilkes; Crossroads Christian: 4th Kristabella Tai, 5th Roxanne Holden, 6th Virginia Edwards, 7th Frank Edwards, 8th Nathanael Tai; Landmark Christian: 6th Brooke Stewart, 7th Aleah Kelso, 8th Jullian Jefferson; St. Paul Lutheran: 4th Kayleigh Rumph, 5th Reagan Harris, 6th Mila Hernandez, 7th Eviana Barfield, 8th Nathen Dover; The Bedford School: 4th Nathan Coffing, 5th Addie Loper, 6th Davis Cape, 7th Aerleigh Wiggins, 8th Max Snyder; Trinity Christian: 4th Joy Lander, 5th Madelyn Zarlenga, 6th Mackenzie Clark, 7th Lucy Reichenbach, 8th Taylor Clark