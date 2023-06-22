20230624 Joy Lander - Trinity School.jpeg

Mahaffey Linkous All Smiles winner, Joy Landers from Trinity Christian School, shows

 Photo courtesy Mahaffey Orthodontics

Winners were recently named for the 2023 Mahaffey Orthodontics All Smiles Award.

The Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics All Smiles Award, created by Dr. Mike Mahaffey to recognize students in grades 4-8 for their outstanding attitude and character, continues its mission to spread joy and positivity throughout the community.