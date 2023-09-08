The dog days of summer have been rough on Georgia K-9s this year.
Two weeks ago, K-9 Officer Kilo – a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix who has served with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for five years – was wounded in the line of duty during the attempted apprehension of a suspect.
After his injuries were treated at SweetWater Veterinary Hospital, Kilo was discharged, but he remains sidelined for the time being.
A few days later, Clayton County Police K-9 Officer Waro in was shot and killed when a teenager allegedly opened fire on the dog.
Both cases remain under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
In the wake of these events, local business owner C.J. D’Onofrio said he was inspired to do something for the K-9 officers of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
He asked around about what kinds of things the K-9s might need that aren’t covered in the county budget. Turns out, the dogs aren’t too much different from their handlers – a comfortable bed is always appreciated, he was told.
“They want a good night's sleep,” D’Onofrio said. “The dogs work hard and certainly deserve that.”
After doing some research, D’Onofrio said he decided on the Kuranda Dog Bed, recognized for its extreme durability and ability to support dogs up to 250 pounds.
The heavy-duty vinyl bed stands on a chew-proof, poly-resin frame and provides air circulation underneath the bed.
D’Onofrio said he didn’t publicly request funds for the beds, but instead let word of mouth do the work.
Soon, he had enough donations from local business owners and individuals to cover the cost of 14 new beds: seven for the current group of K-9s, four for incoming K-9s, two for recently retired dogs and one spare.
“At the end of the day, we just want to show support for those out there protecting our community, and that includes our K-9s,” D’Onofrio said.
One of those bed recipients is K-9 Officer Kudo, who is handled by Deputy Anthony Bufano.
Bufano said the donation is much appreciated among deputies who treat their K-9 partners like family members.
“Our dogs put in a lot of hard work, both in the field on calls and in their rigorous ongoing training,” Bufano said. “The generosity shown for our K-9 unit is a testament to the strength of our community.”
D’Onofrio isn’t the only one showing gratitude for the sheriff’s office. People from across the U.S. have inquired about Kilo’s recovery, and some have even sent tokens of appreciation for his service.
Quilts for Cops, an organization based in Marietta, donated a handmade quilt for Kilo, and the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee – based in Matlacha, Florida – presented him with a K-9 Law Enforcement Medal of Valor.
Sheriff Lenn Wood said he’s grateful for the outpouring of community and national support for Kilo and the rest of the sheriff’s office.
“He’s recovering well and is expected to return to duty very soon,” Wood said. “We’ve had people from across the country praying for him.”