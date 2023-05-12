​Flashback Friday: May 12, 1977

“That girl needs more potatoes on her plate, she’s too thin!” says Ewing Barnett, administrator of Coweta General Hospital.
The administrators of Coweta General worked behind the lunch counter in “Job Swap” for one hour during National Hospital Week.
From left are Ken Lowery, assistant administrator in charge of General Services; Theresa Chavarria, assistant administrator in charge of Nursing Services; Jim Fisher, dietary manager; and Barnett.
