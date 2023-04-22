David Robinson

David Robinson started an online survey for SPLOST while still at a Coweta County Commission work session where commissioners discussed the renewal of the one-percent tax. 

 

Coweta County Commission members held a special work session on Thursday to start the conversation about renewing the special purpose local option sales tax.

Although the meeting was public and included time for public comment on the agenda, people who attended were not allowed to ask questions and were asked to contact the administration or their commissioner by email instead.