Coweta County Commission members held a special work session on Thursday to start the conversation about renewing the special purpose local option sales tax.
Although the meeting was public and included time for public comment on the agenda, people who attended were not allowed to ask questions and were asked to contact the administration or their commissioner by email instead.
They were allowed to comment, though, and one person commented that he had been searching for information on the cowetasplost.com website but had been unable to find it.
“We’re talking about more stuff, but we haven’t spent the money we have and that’s all I’m concerned about,” said David Robinson. “It’s not posted anywhere to see what you spent. There’s no P and L (profit and loss statement) to show SPLOST from the beginning out to the end so we can make a determination how the money’s really being spent.”
The current one-percent SPLOST is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024, and county commissioners wanted to let the public know the impact of the tax and also hear what kinds of projects residents might want to see if it is renewed.
The current SPLOST was passed by referendum in 2018 and took effect on Jan. 1, 2019. The county had estimated it would generate $140 million over the six-year term of the tax. However, with more than a year to go, the tax has already generated more than $200 million, said Michael Fouts, county administrator.
“Yeah, that is additional revenue,” he said. “But everything we have funded out of SPLOST has cost more so it’s not like there’s extra revenue to be had.”
Coweta County Commissioner Al Smith noted that not all that revenue came from Coweta County residents.
“We have people who are coming into Coweta County who help,” said Commissioner Al Smith. “Because Coweta County is such an attractive place to come to and shop.”
Fouts estimated about 50 percent of SPLOST proceeds come from people visiting the county.
If the SPLOST is approved by local voters, Fouts estimated that a six-year SPLOST would bring in about $250 million.
“We feel pretty comfortable with this number,” Fouts said. “During the pandemic we’ve seen quite an increase in sales tax, so we’re trying to be conservative with looking at the 2022 number but also taking into consideration that underlying growth.”
During the same work session, the county brought up Matt Mitchell, vice president of Georgia Landscape Architecture for Goodwyn Mills Cawood, to present very rough plans for the Coweta County Fairgrounds and for an 137-acre property the county purchased between Fischer and Andrew Bailey roads in the Sharpsburg area.
The plans included soccer fields to replace those at Whitlock Park and baseball fields on the Sharpsburg property. Additionally, the county would like to build a Pavilion about 175 feet by 300 feet on the 90 acres it owns at the fairgrounds. It would also like to build a new access road from Millard Farmer Road to the fairgrounds.
Although Commission Chairman John Reidelbach declined questions at the work session, he did stress that the public’s input is very important moving forward.
“You need to be engaged and you guys were engaged tonight and I appreciate that,” Reidelbach said. “If you want to ask questions or have comments, please feel free to reach out to the county administration.”
The county has scheduled a joint work session with local municipalities to discuss an intergovernmental agreement for the disbursement of the tax proceeds on May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Commission Chambers. In addition, the county has posted a survey at cowetasplost.com .
The county hopes to have an approved intergovernmental agreement in July at which time it will call for the election on the Nov. 7 ballot. Early voting will begin in October.