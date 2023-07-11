Members of the community gathered on Wednesday to welcome Marsha Arnold, 76, to her new home.
In 2020, Arnold reached out to Congressman Drew Ferguson’s office about a leaking roof since her husband was not physically able to do basic maintenance around their home.
There were no federal programs in place to help the couple, so members of the Congressman’s staff visited the home. There, they met a couple that had spent their entire lives helping others and now were in need of help themselves.
“A man that had given his entire life, and a lady that had given her entire life to helping other people, really almost hated having to ask for help,” Ferguson said. “However, it had just reached that point.”
What he and his staff saw in the house broke their hearts, and they knew they had to help, Ferguson said.
After Ferguson’s office got involved, different organizations started stepping up immediately.
First was Chris Stephenson and Greg Wright with Coweta EMC. The organization gave a $25,000 grant to help the Arnolds build a new home.
Brent Scarbrough, owner of Brent Scarbrough & Company, walked through the house, created a plan of action and soon construction began.
The team salvaged what they could from the Arnolds’ old home and provided a trailer for the couple to stay in during construction.
Several organizations began to get involved, including the Housing Authority of Newnan and Habitat for Humanity.
Liberty Communities, an organization whose goal is to produce quality housing and serve needs in their communities, stepped in to help with the project.
The true backbone of the project was Andy Bush, Ferguson’s deputy chief of staff.
“Andy has been with me ever since this started, and if it weren’t for him, I’d probably still be in the old house,” Arnold said. “He’d call me and ask how I was doing, and I’d tell him I wasn’t doing too good but that call picked me up.”
On July 5, surrounded by the people who made this happen, Arnold was finally welcomed into her new home. Sadly, Arnold’s husband, James Arnold, died in March and was not able to see the finished product.
When Arnold was welcomed into her home, she also received a poster that showcased the construction process and even had a tribute to her husband.
“I want to thank God for everything that each and every one of you has done for me and my husband,” she said. “Although he didn’t get the chance to be here, he’s gonna be here with me in my heart. I am so blessed to have so many people here to welcome me in my house, and I don’t know names but I know that I love everybody that was spoken of and God knows it.”
Arnold has decided that once she dies, the house will be given back to the community so it can be given to another family.
For more information, contact Khristian Ralls, director of resident services at the Newnan Housing Authority, at 770-683-0718.