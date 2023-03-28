One local congressman is trying to block Pres. Joe Biden’s proposed student debt relief even as the U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the plan.
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, along with Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, introduced the Student Loan Accountability Act that would among other things prohibit the mass cancellation of student loan debt.
H.R. 1622 will still allow loan forgiveness or repayment programs under the Higher Education Act of 1965 or the Health Education Assistance Loan Program. The U.S. representatives introduced the bill as the mass student loan forgiveness proposed by Pres. Joe Biden’s executive order to cancel $10,000 for many student loan borrowers is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden’s plan also included another $10,000 in loan forgiveness targeted to low- to middle-income students who received Pell Grants.
“This radical move is fundamentally unfair and would cost hardworking taxpayers at least $400 billion – meaning Americans who have fully paid off their student loans, worked hard to pay for their education, or chose not to enroll in college are stuck footing the bill,” Ferguson said in a written statement about Biden’s proposal. “While the Supreme Court debates the constitutionality of this overreaching proposal, the Student Loan Accountability Act would quickly put this discussion to rest.”
The bill also makes student loan forgiveness or cancellation taxable and prohibits the Internal Revenue Service from releasing tax return information for the purpose of administering a student loan cancellation program.