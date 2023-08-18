In June, a sex sting operation ended with the arrest of one human trafficker and the rescue of five women from the trafficker’s grasp.
One other possible trafficker is still in law enforcement’s sights.
A task force that is part of Coweta County’s Crime Suppression Unit has quietly been working to put human traffickers working in Coweta County behind bars.
“It’s prevalent,” Inv. Jessica Noles said of sex trafficking in the county.
The task force, which was begun about five years ago, has focused its attention on human sex trafficking for about a year now, Noles said. She joined the unit as an undercover narcotics officer in September 2022. But her seven years of experience working in law enforcement drew her to sex trafficking investigations, and she got the go-ahead to run with it, Noles said.
“When I was at my previous job, I worked special victims crimes with kids,” Noles said. “A lot of the work I did involved domestic violence, which kind of runs hand in hand with human trafficking.”
The means that human traffickers use to control their victims are similar to those used by abusers. According to a 2017 post on the National Network to End Domestic Violence website, there is an intersection in domestic violence and human trafficking.
“It is important to recognize that human trafficking and domestic violence don’t occur in silos,” the website states. “There is a marked overlap in the pattern of behaviors that both abusers and human traffickers use to exert power and control over a victim.”
Human trafficking defined
Human trafficking by definition is force, fraud and coercion, Noles said. The victims can be forced into labor, sex and – in some countries – organ harvesting. It can involve women, children and men.
According to the U.S. Department of State website, an estimated 27.6 million people worldwide are victims of human trafficking.
“In the U.S., traffickers compel victims to engage in commercial sex and to work in both legal and illicit industries and sectors, including in hospitality, traveling sales crews, agriculture, janitorial services, construction, landscaping, restaurants, factories, care for persons with disabilities, salon services, massage parlors, retail services, fairs and carnivals, peddling and begging, drug smuggling and distribution, religious institutions, child care and domestic work,” the website states.
In 2021 alone, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 10,360 cases of human trafficking with 16,710 victims. Of those 7,499 involved sex, 1,066 involved labor and 400 involved both.
The Coweta County task force is focused on sex trafficking, Noles said. And although many people have heard of children forced into sex trafficking, adults make up the majority of those trafficked. According to statistics collected by the Human Trafficking Hotline, 2,365 of the 2021 victims were minors and 6,642 were adults.
“The adults in human trafficking are kind of the forgotten population,” Noles said.
Changing attitudes
It's taken a long time for law enforcement to recognize the crime of human trafficking, Noles said. It used to be that a prostitute was viewed as the problem. She was arrested and that was the end of it. But perspectives on the crime have changed, Noles said.
“Fortunately, there’s trainings out there that are starting to focus on, ‘Hey, look at the bigger picture. There’s a guy out there that’s making tons of money off of these females,’” Noles said. “These females are being put through the worst circumstances possible as prostitutes, yes. But there is a male that’s profiting.”
That shift has allowed law enforcement to see the women as victims and not perpetrators of crime.
“Until you start focusing on the victims and trying to get them help, and really centering your approach on them, you’re not going to find the traffickers,” Noles said. “They’re not going to trust you. They’re not going to open up.”
Noles put together a questionnaire that the intake officer asks every woman brought into the jail, said Sgt. Toby Nix, public information officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. It includes questions like whether she gets to keep the money she earns, whether she is forced to perform sex acts for money and if her ID is withheld from her.
“Based on her answers, if that leads them to believe she may be a victim of trafficking, they contact (Noles),” Nix said. “(Noles) comes up, and she goes forward with that inmate.”
Nix said he believes Coweta County is the first agency in the state to implement the interview, and it caught Gov. Brian Kemp’s attention.
Georgia’s efforts to stop sex trafficking
Kemp, along with his wife, Marty Kemp, has made human trafficking a central issue in his campaigns. He has championed several bills that target human traffickers and protect the women being trafficked.
Part of the reason may be that Atlanta, with its busy international airport and easy access to interstates, is widely considered a hub of sex trafficking. Shared Hope International, which grades states on their laws and policies to deal with child and youth sex trafficking each year, gave Georgia an F overall in 2022.
The state received a B in criminal provisions (15.5 out of 17.5 available points) and a C for access to justice for victims (11 out of 15 available points). But in prevention and training, identification and response to victims, care for victims, and tools for a victim-centered criminal justice response, it scored Fs. Out of a total of 100 available points, the state was awarded 49.
That’s up one point from the 2021 report card.
In Coweta County, with the new questionnaire added to protocol, two women have been identified as sex trafficking victims since May, Noles said. That’s in addition to the five women rescued in the May 31-June 1 sting operation, she said. The women were paired with local advocates from Frontline Response, Noles added.
Once a victim is identified, an advocate will try to get her into a safe house, where she can receive therapy and rehabilitation services to overcome the trauma that she has experienced, Noles said.
“I wish there was a fix-all,” Noles said. “I think the biggest thing that we’re kind of focusing on, and (what) has shown to be the most beneficial to us, has been the proactive measures.”