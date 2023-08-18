CCSO: Human trafficking victims located in sex sting

Vidal Rabi Arnaldo-Cesar was arrested in a sex sting, one of the operations of Coweta County’s sex trafficking task force.

 Photo courtesy Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

In June, a sex sting operation ended with the arrest of one human trafficker and the rescue of five women from the trafficker’s grasp.

One other possible trafficker is still in law enforcement’s sights.