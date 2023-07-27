Striking stunt workers staged a dramatic protest at the Atlanta SAG-AFTRA Stunt Rally in Fayetteville recently, telling movie and TV executives, “We are tired of being burned!”
Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists members voted to strike on July 14 after ongoing negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed.
“We marched ahead because they intentionally dragged their feet,” union literature explains. “We’re fighting for the survival of our profession.”
Stunt workers say they want their voices heard.
“The AMPTP is opposed to us sharing in the rewards of a successful show because they say we don’t bear any of the risks,” stunt worker Elena Sanchez said at the rally. “How dare you tell us we don’t bear any of the risk?”
Sanchez pointed to the death of colleague John Bernecker, who was killed in a 2017 accident on the set of “The Walking Dead.”
“You tell that to my friend John who lost his life working on one of your TV shows,” Sanchez said. “Tell that to any of us in this room who literally have broken bones and bled for you.”
Mike Massa’s on-stage stunt performance drove the point home. With his jacket and pants in flames, he marched across the stage, raising a picket sign that read, “SAG-AFTRA on Strike!”
Massa, a Newnan resident, explained the protest in an Instagram post.
“We wanted to make a statement, and I think we did!” he wrote. “It was great to see such a great turnout from our local Stunt community, local leadership and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!”
Veteran stuntman and self-proclaimed “fire guy” Paul Short also lives in Newnan. He said he doesn’t like the “sets self on fire” headline that has accompanied the rally story nationwide because it implies the opposite of what the stunt community stands for – teamwork.
“He didn’t set himself on fire, he had a team,” Short said.
Stunt work is dangerous and highly specialized, he said, and without a solid team, people get hurt.
“The stunt community is more like family,” Short said. “We help each other.”
Many of those stunt performers call Coweta County home.
“About a dozen stunt guys I know live in Newnan,” Short said. “We are a tight-knit community. When the tornado hit my street, about 40 stunt people volunteered to help, just clearing streets and helping out.”
According to Short, the stunt community contributes a higher percentage of work to the union than extras and actors but are rarely the focus of any large-scale negotiations.
Contract negotiations occur every three years, according to Short.
“But we have given up more than we’ve gotten over the years,” he said.“In the old days, triple damages were granted for not compensating someone for the use of their image.”
Now they receive a lower, straight day rate – one of the many issues being addressed by the ongoing negotiations, he said.
“The companies represented by the AMPTP – which include Amazon/ MGM, Apple, Disney/ ABC/ Fox, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount/ CBS, Sony, Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO) and others – are committed to prioritizing shareholders and Wall Street,” the SAG-AFTRA website states.
Short said producers argue they don’t know about potential profitability from new platforms like streaming and AI, but it’s an argument he said rings hollow not only for him but for other SAG-AFTRA members.
“So many actors are producers now,” Short said, adding that means there is not much incentive for union members to stand up for stunt workers or to attribute value to the needs being presented to AMPTP.
Short said he’s proud of the momentum the Stunt Rally has generated and the focus currently directed at the stunt community.
“The stunt community is a viable part of not only the movie business but what makes up the movie itself,” he said.
Short said he hopes the conversations will continue and that negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP will result in positive changes across the industry so people can get back to work.