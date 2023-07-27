20230729 Mike Massa.jpg

Stuntman Mike Massa protests at the Atlanta Stunt Rally.

Striking stunt workers staged a dramatic protest at the Atlanta SAG-AFTRA Stunt Rally in Fayetteville recently, telling movie and TV executives, “We are tired of being burned!”

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists members voted to strike on July 14 after ongoing negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed.