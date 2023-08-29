A recent rafting trip quickly went sideways for two Boy Scouts.
It was the first whitewater rafting experience for 12-year-olds Riley Groover and Leland Carswell.
According to Riley’s father, Robert, both boys were apprehensive because they had no rafting experience.
The group went through a quick safety course that taught them what to do in case of an emergency, and they practiced their paddle techniques in flat water.
The pathway they were set to follow had two large rocks to be used as landmarks. Groups were told to stay right of the rocks, because the left path had heavier rapids, stronger currents and larger waves. The rapids that day were classed at a 3 – meaning strong current and high, irregular waves.
When Groover’s and Carswell’s group reached the rocks, their guide decided to go left. As they were turning, the raft was pushed against a rock and flipped.
Groover and Carswell were sitting at the front and immediately grabbed hold of the handles on the side of the raft. The adults – with the exception of Groover’s grandfather – were swept downstream by the current.
The boys instantly sprang into action. They helped reach others, pointed out where rocks were and communicated with each other.
Groover encouraged his grandfather to hold onto the raft while Carswell communicated with him about their surroundings.
“For being a couple of 12-year-olds, they did so many right things,” Robert Carswell said.
The group hurtled through approximately 200 feet of rapids in order to reach calmer waters, where they were able to stabilize the raft.
The boys climbed to the top of the raft, and began helping Carswell's grandfather climb up. At this point, he had a broken foot and several broken ribs.
A rescue team arrived to pick up the group. The group would have to let go of the raft, catch a rope thrown by the rescue team and climb onto the boat. The boys were very nervous, according to Robert Carswell, but they listened carefully to the instructions.
By the time they reached the rescue boat, they were all emotionally shaken. The boat took them to a calm point, where everyone climbed off and started walking uphill to reach the road.
The boys were helping the injured adults up the hill when they realized Jason Groover – Riley’s father – was going into an adrenaline shock. They helped him sit, talked to him and covered him with a trauma blanket.
The group arrived back at the outdoor center battered, bruised and completely shaken. Two of the members were immediately taken to the local emergency room. The adults all suffered injuries, but the boys made it through with only a few scrapes and bruises.
Despite everything, the boys started to joke about what happened.
Carswell’s father said his son began to tease him about losing his paddle, saying he’d never lost his paddle before. Of course, he’d only been rafting for 20 minutes.
All the adults on that trip said that the boys were extremely brave.
Groover and Carswell are both members of Boy Scout Troop 47 that meets at Central Baptist Church.
“Three laws of the Boy Scouts of America are helpfulness, obedience and bravery,” Robert Carswell said. “They truly showed what Boy Scouts are, and the situation could have been a lot worse had it not been for them.”