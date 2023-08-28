For more than 20 years, the Kiwanis Club of Newnan has sponsored Special Needs Day at the Coweta County Fair.
Kiwanis sets aside the day principally for special needs students from the Coweta County School System and clients of The Rutledge Center, a nonprofit that partners with the community to increase participation and expand opportunities for people with disabilities.
The annual event opens portions of the midway to special needs students for a few hours around lunchtime during the Fair season, allowing them a chance to experience the excitement of the Fair without the additional pressure large crowds can bring.
In recent years, the club opened up the day to other special needs organizations and saw its attendance spike, according to Scott Cortner, chairman of the Coweta County Fair.
As a result, the club saw much longer wait times for rides, games and food amid a shortage of volunteers and spiking costs.
To better manage the event, the club opted this year to limit invitations exclusively to special needs students in Coweta County and the Rutledge Center Aktion Club, which has participated for more than two decades.
The Aktion Club, a Kiwanis-supported program, is a service club for adults with disabilities that has more than 10,000 members worldwide.
Requests to participate from parents of local special needs students who are not enrolled in the school system have been honored in the past and will continue to be honored, Cortner said.
Kiwanis’ decision has left other local special needs organizations unable to attend this year’s event.
Hoping Forward founder Lori Whitney, whose organization serves intellectually and physically disabled adults, said she was surprised when Kiwanis alerted her that her group would not be invited this year.
In 2021, she was granted permission to bring roughly a half dozen members to the fair, but inclement weather forced the event to reschedule, and Hoping Forward members weren’t able to attend the makeup date.
Last year, Whitney said she was told Hoping Forward couldn’t attend because of the limited number of available lunches. Whitney said she offered to provide lunch for her group, and four members were approved to attend.
“For us, it’s never been about the food,” she said. “It’s about the fair.”
This year, Whitney’s group was not invited based on last year's turnout, which club officials said was “overwhelming.”
“This resulted in longer wait times for rides, games and food,” Cortner said. “The experience was not what we strive to provide for our special needs children.”
Cortner said Special Needs Day is staffed completely by volunteers and is free for all attendees. Its members volunteer more than 1,200 hours throughout the 11 days of the Fair in addition to hundreds of additional hours in fair planning throughout the year.
“Many Kiwanians come out during their lunch hour to support this special event,” Cortner said. “We are accommodating as many special needs students as our resources and volunteers can support. As our community grows, we are working to streamline operations and recruit more volunteers to accommodate larger groups with more special needs adults in the future.”
Whitney said she knows Cortner comes from a place of love, “but the fair is as important, if not more so, to them than anyone else.”
Whitney said the fair is especially important to Hoping Forward members because they have limited opportunities to socialize.
“Our adult population is severely underserved,” she said. “The way it stands now, when they come out of high school, they drop off the face of the earth and lose all social contact and engagement.”
While Whitney said she understands Cortner’s concerns, the club’s communication needs improvement.
Whitney said she has forwarded solutions to the lack of food, volunteers and time. She offered to bring more volunteers and suggested ideas like extending the time and splitting up adults and children, she said
“I don’t want this fight at all, but my kids are very disappointed,” she said. “They’ve gone to the fair as students and as adults. Most of them can’t experience the fair when everyone else goes because of their respective disabilities.”
“They need to know our people add value to the community, and this does the opposite,” Whitney said.