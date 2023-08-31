An anonymous tip led to the confiscation of a loaded firearm from a student at East Coweta High School around lunchtime Thursday.
Coweta County school officials said the high school’s administrators and SROs isolated the student and took the firearm without incident within minutes of being notified at around 11:45 a.m.
In a letter to parents, Principal Steve Allen said the student was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber pistol, which was confiscated without incident, outside of the presence of other students. The student was removed from campus and will face appropriate and serious legal and disciplinary consequences, according to Allen.
However, he said that so far it does not appear the incident posed a direct threat to employees or students.
“While the possession of this firearm has not been tied at this time with a deliberate threat to our school, the presence of a firearm of any sort on our campus is extremely dangerous, and will be responded to strongly,” Allen said.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.