The man believed to be responsible for the 2021 shooting death of a local woman is heading to prison.
On March 31, Marcus Strozier, Jr., of Newnan, Ga, was found guilty of felony murder by a Coweta County jury.
Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison sentenced Strozier to life in prison.
The incident occurred on April 22, 2021, when Carlesha Wells of Griffin went to Strozier’s residence on Neal Street. What began as an argument escalated into an altercation inside the residence, according to District Attorney Herb Cranford Jr.
“The two had been in a relationship for some time but allegations of Strozier’s infidelity had caused tension between them,” Cranford said.
At some point, Strozier reportedly produced a firearm and shot Wells in the middle of her chest from close range. Wells, unarmed, fell onto her back in the front yard of the Strozier residence.
Strozier fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Wells was transported by EMS to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
At trial, Strozier’s defense argued that he accidentally discharged the firearm and did not intend to kill Wells.
The jury disagreed.
"This murder was senseless and unjustified,” said Cranford. “In a moment of anger, Marcus Strozier took Carlesha’s life and changed her family’s life, including that of her two small children, forever. It is just that he was found guilty for his actions and that he received a life sentence.”
Clay Neely is co-publisher and managing editor of The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at clay@newnan.com
