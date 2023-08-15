A Palmetto man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2019 death of a toddler.
In a negotiated plea, Jeremy “Lucky” Dequain Davis pleaded guilty to charges of murder and child cruelty. Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Davis to life in prison with a possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to serve 20 years concurrently.
His girlfriend and the mother of the infant, Trinity Grace Pittman, was arrested and charged with murder in October 2019 and remains in the Coweta County Jail awaiting trial.
The incident occurred on Oct. 25, 2019, when law enforcement responded to a call from a local hospital regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old child with unexplained injuries.
The child, identified as Conner Pittman, was covered with new and healing bruises, along with cigarette burns and gouge marks and abrasions on the child’s scrotum, according to the arrest warrant.
Medical personnel noted there was blood in the child’s stomach and his lungs were filling up with fluid. Pittman told police the child had fallen off a trampoline, but medical staff said the child’s injuries were not consistent with her story.
Davis and Pittman provided inconsistent statements in their interviews, police said. Both later agreed to undergo polygraph tests, the results of which indicated they were responsible for the child’s injuries to his head and stomach.
During her interview, Pittman told investigators that Conner had fallen inside the house and struck his head. She reportedly placed him in his bed and sprinkled water on him before she left for work at a local restaurant.
While Pittman was at work, Davis cared for Conner and his 4-year-old brother. Around 7 p.m., he sent a photo of Conner eating a snack to Pittman. The two then spoke by video chat when Conner’s breathing became erratic. Davis reportedly attempted to apply light chest compressions and blew air in Conner’s mouth.
Conner was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where he passed away around 11 p.m.
An autopsy revealed Conner sustained blunt force trauma to the head and stomach, including a subdural hemorrhage, a fractured jaw, knocked-out teeth, old and new bruises, gouge marks in various stages of healing on the back and flank and a black eye.
A medical examiner said many of the injuries the child sustained were not typical but were indicative of multiple instances of bruising and repetitive wounds.
The medical examiner’s assessment of the bruising indicated that “one or all could have caused the or issue of the subdural bleeding on the brain,” according to the arrest warrant.
The medical examiner expressed her belief that the life-threatening injuries were focused on the child’s head, and “Shaken Baby Syndrome” was the reason for the hemorrhaging in his eyes and optic nerve.
There also appeared to be areas of trauma in the bowels, spine and torso. Blood was found around the adrenal gland over the kidneys, and there were injuries to his scrotum.
The medical examiner said it would take “very significant force” to break the child’s jaw and knock out teeth.
Investigators noted that based on the extreme injuries to the jaw, "there was no way a child could attempt to eat with such a massive wound to his mouth and face,” in reference to the snack photo taken at 7 p.m. on the day of Conner’s death and sent to his mother at work.
The medical examiner’s findings listed the cause of death as “multiple blunt force injuries,” primarily to Conner’s head, all occurring after 7 p.m., according to the arrest warrant.
The medical examiner also said because Conner had previously sustained head trauma, “the blunt force trauma required to inflict an injury to the child’s maxilla of such severity would have a direct and material contributing effect to the child’s preexisting brain injury.”
“The fracture of the maxilla was the final injury that rendered Conner’s brain useless,” the warrant stated.
Davis had been living in the home with Pittman since May 2019.