A Palmetto man was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2019 death of a toddler.

In a negotiated plea, Jeremy “Lucky” Dequain Davis pleaded guilty to charges of murder and child cruelty. Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Davis to life in prison with a possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to serve 20 years concurrently.