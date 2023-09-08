Lepoma’s Pizzeria in Senoia aced its recent reinspections for its restaurant and food truck, scoring 100s across the board.
The reinspections took place Friday, Sept. 8 for Lepoma’s restaurant, food truck and base of operation.
Owner Carrie Lepoma said she feels the follow-up scores best represent the reputation Lepoma’s has enjoyed for more than eight years.
“For us, it was not all about cleanliness. The scoring was for small technicalities that go into the scoring, and it doesn’t all have to do with food itself,” she said. “The health department wants it a certain way, and we want to do it the right way, and we understand what it looks like from the customer perspective, but all things have been remedied. Our store is clean, our food is safe, and we’re ready to make pizzas.”
All violations from Lepoma’s Aug. 24 inspection were rectified, including the lack of a certified food protection manager, not adhering to proper reheating procedures for hot holding and not properly holding a hot temperature.
Prior to its Aug. 24 inspection, the restaurant had scored between 83 and 94 on its previous four inspections.
“We’re a family-owned business that prides itself on quality and never had a bad score until recently,” Lepoma said. “We’ll continue to maintain this reputation and appreciate the outpouring of support from the community.”
Several times throughout the year, the Coweta Board of Environmental Health inspects each place in the county that serves food. That includes restaurants, bars, schools, food trucks, banquet facilities, and private event and reception venues.
No notice is given when inspectors show up, which can be any time during hours of operation or whenever food is being prepared – whenever risk factors can be observed for compliance.
Using a checklist, the health specialist evaluates practices such as food handling and garbage disposal, as well as the physical areas in which food is prepared and stored. Pre-assigned a numerical value, violations are deducted from a 100-point maximum, with anything below 70 considered failing.
For more information on the inspection process, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health/food-service. To search restaurant inspections throughout the state, visit https://ga.healthinspections.us/stateofgeorgia/.
For information about food safety certification classes, visit www.servsafe.com.
