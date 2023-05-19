20230520 Paragon flight simulator.jpg

Classes will be offered through a partnership with Paragon Flight Training.

 Photo courtesy LaGrange College

Beginning in fall semester 2023 LaGrange College will offer a program in aviation, coursework that will allow students to earn a minor in the discipline while preparing for careers as airline pilots, private charter pilots or cargo pilots.

Through the use of a flight simulator on campus and up to four Cessna Skyhawks with digital avionics at nearby LaGrange-Callaway Airport, the program will provide training for Private Pilot Certification, Instrument Flight Rating and Commercial Pilot Licensing.