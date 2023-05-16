Kemp new principal at Newnan High School

Gamal Kemp, who has served as principal at Lee Middle School for the past two years, has been named the new principal at Newnan High School.
The move was decided in executive session by the Coweta County Board of Education during a called meeting and budget work session Tuesday.
Kemp was assistant principal at Evans Middle School before moving to Lee in 2021. Prior to his stint in Coweta County schools, Kemp was an assistant principal, science teacher and coach in Spalding County, where he was named Teacher of the Year for 2014-15.
He holds a BA from Morehouse and a master’s in curriculum, instruction and assessment from Walden University. Kemp also completed an education specialist degree at Columbus State University.
Kemp replaces Dr. Chase Puckett, who is leaving Newnan High School to become the Coweta County School System’s director of instructional services and gifted education. Dr. Schwanda Jackson, the school system’s former director of instructional services and gifted education, will retire next month.
Also on Tuesday, the board named Northgate High School Assistant Principal Jacqueline Stephens principal of Brooks Elementary School, replacing Jillian Andrew. Andrew is moving into the role of assessment and accountability director for the school system when Dr. Julie Raschen retires in June.
The board has not yet announced a new Lee Middle School principal.