The old Coweta General Hospital parking lot was filled with police cars from all over the state and Alabama on Wednesday.
Occasionally a bark would erupt from inside one of the vehicles as the K-9’s awaited their turn to search the building for drugs.
The old hospital campus was the training site for 60 K-9 teams during Mantracker, an annual training event organized by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Mantracker started as a training conference for K-9s put on by the Department of Corrections, said Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Trent Hastings.
“Well, it’s evolved over the years; the Sheriff’s Office got involved doing joint training,” Hastings said. “Ultimately, the sheriff, Mike Yeager, kind of took on the burden of it and started expanding into other things.”
Now, Mantracker covers a variety of subjects including state mandated training. That allows smaller police departments another resource for officer trainings, Hastings said.
But its K-9-training roots are still a big part of the conference, he said. This year, Alabama K-9 teams from the city of Opelika, and Montgomery, Lee and Randolph counties, as well as teams from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Department of Homeland Security and the Georgia Department of Corrections joined teams from all over Georgia to train for situations they might encounter on patrol and narcotics searches, Hastings said.
Inside the old hospital, cotton balls were soaked with chemicals that smelled like drugs including fentanyl and LSD and hidden for the dogs to find.
They were hidden in places that drugs are known to be found and also in surprising places like under flooring. Dealers are getting better at hiding the drugs so that there’s very little smell that escapes, said Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Anderson as he took his dog Marc through the maze of rooms on the second floor.
Anderson has been working with K-9s for about seven years. Marc is his third dog and he is Marc’s second handler.
Marc was excited, pulling Anderson down the hallway and through the rooms. At times, Anderson stopped and pulled the dog back to sniff a closet or the old wall hung heaters.
“It works out better that way than if he just searches by himself,” Anderson said. “I’m presenting him these things as his leader to show him where to search.”
Marc took an interest in one of the heaters and then sat down signaling that he had found something. After Anderson checked to see if the cotton ball was there, he “paid” Marc.
The dogs love the hunt, he said, as he slid a dog toy down the front of the heater for Marc. Marc grabbed the toy and jumped around with it in his mouth eventually jumping into Anderson’s arms.
“What we did there was try to make the toy look like it’s coming straight from the source of the odor,” Anderson said.
The toy is the reward, the rabbit at the end of the hunt, he said.
Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Bufano is the newest K-9 officer at the office. He and his partner Kudo have been together for about 10 months, Bufano said. Bufano has been working in law enforcement for seven years all the time angling towards K-9 work, he said.
“They’re just insanely smart dogs,” Bufano said. “They can track missing people, elderly, like if they have dementia or something. They can track criminals if they commit some sort of crime and run from the car or run from the scene. Obviously they can track drugs.”
There are also apprehension dogs that will attack and detain someone, he said. They keep their partners safe, he said.
“That’s definitely the most satisfying part,” Anderson said of finding lost people.
The department probably gets a call for a missing person probably every couple of weeks, Hastings said.
Coweta County has seven active K-9 teams a mix of apprehension dogs and tracking-narcotic dogs.