They’ve located missing persons, tracked felons on the run, sniffed out drugs and aided in the apprehension of numerous suspects.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit recorded 166 deployments in 2022, including 106 drug detection searches and 60 tracking situations in which more than half the tracking subjects were located.
Sgt. Mark Storey has been with the CCSO for 32 years, serving as lead instructor for the CCSO’s K-9 officers since the early 2000s. It’s a crooked path to where he is now, considering a childhood encounter left him deathly afraid of dogs until well into adulthood.
When he was a young child, Storey was playing in a park with friends and watching a medium-sized dog play fetch with his owner. The dog had settled down with his stick when Storey, wanting to join in the fun, tried to pick it up.
“He bit me in the face several times, and it made me so afraid of dogs that I was still afraid when I became an adult,” he said.
His choice to pursue a law enforcement career was Storey’s cure.
“I wondered if I had to go on a suspicious call where somebody had a dog, how was I going to deal with it?” he said. “I happened to look out the window and saw them training with one of the police dogs, and I decided to go and volunteer so I could conquer my fear. I fell in love with it, and my fear just faded away.”
These days, Storey – the CCSO’s longest-serving K-9 handler, who works with what he calls his “semi-retired” 10-year-old Labrador retriever, Justice – trains with seven other teams for the sheriff’s office, in addition to teams from other area agencies.
To become an instructor, Storey went through what he calls “the hardest training of his life” with Ricky Farley at the Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officers Training Center. The CCSO’s newest K-9, a German shepherd named Theo, recently was certified with his handler, Sgt. Trent Hastings, at the same facility after the retirement of Hastings’ previous K-9, Rex.
All K-9s live at the homes of their handlers, and Rex will live out his retirement with Hastings as well. In addition to being together all day, every day, at least one K-9 team is available every hour of every day of the year. It takes dedication to be a K-9 handler, Storey said, and the interview process alone requires several steps before a potential candidate can be declared ready to take on the job.
And then there’s the commitment to the animal itself, which will be a constant companion and work partner for many years.
“One of the things I try to drill into them early is that this is a tool, but it’s a living, breathing tool that’s gonna mean you have to take a lot of extra time and care,” Storey said. “It’s going to become part of your family. It needs guidance and leadership from the handler, but also love and care from the handler. Handlers and their families create a bond with their dog that is really strong, and we encourage that.
“At the same time, you are asking the dog to do a certain kind of work, repetitiously,” Storey added. “You don’t want to put your dog in a bad position, deciding when the switch needs to be on and when to be lovey dovey. You’ve got to know your dog, and you’ve got to know when it’s an uncomfortable situation for the dog. You don’t want to put your dog, yourself or your family in a bad position.”
K-9 officers are a heavy investment for the agencies that employ them, from the federal government to the FDA to Border Control. In fact, Georgia tightened its protective legislation in 2015. Intentionally causing harm to or killing a law enforcement animal is now punishable by heavy fines and jail time. Additionally offenders are required to pay restitution in the full amount of the veterinary bills or the cost of replacing an animal.
The real value of K-9s in the community isn’t necessarily monetary, according to Storey. Just weeks ago, K-9 Bruno tracked a suspect from a homicide scene through the woods to a vehicle that was then stopped by law enforcement, with several suspects successfully detained.
While some K-9s are trained to forcefully apprehend suspects, sometimes their mere presence is enough to deescalate a situation. Storey said he is proud of the number of no-bite apprehensions his teams have logged.
“One guy we knew was not going to go easy and we thought he would probably try to run out a sliding glass door,” he said. “One of our K-9s was holding perimeter at the corner of the building. The suspect said he looked out and saw that big dog and decided not to run. The dog was one of the primary tools that made it where we could safely apprehend the suspect, with no one bitten and no weapons deployed.”
And in a video that was widely circulated last year, a missing elderly woman was located by K-9 Marc before she suffered any serious injuries or medical issues.
“That doesn’t happen very often,” Storey said. “I love to see the dogs get the bad guy or seize 40 kilos of cocaine or drug money. But if that’s my grandma or mom and the dog played a role in finding her and getting the medics and ambulance to her? That’s the best feeling in the world.”