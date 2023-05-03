A juvenile is in custody, and one remains on the loose as investigators look to bring him to justice for an alleged role in an armed robbery.
The robbery occurred at the Highland Apartments on April 15 when the two juveniles confronted a man at gunpoint and took the victim’s firearm. Police responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspects.
Based on information collected at the scene, investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence where the robbery occurred. Inside the apartment, police located drugs and several firearm magazines and arrested Sakinah Rosette Card.
Card, 42, was charged with methamphetamine possession and marijuana possession. Warrants were then obtained for the two juvenile suspects from the robbery.
On April 19, police arrested a 14-year-old suspect and charged him with armed robbery. He was taken to a juvenile detention center.
The second suspect, identified as a 15-year-old male, remains at large.
“We’re having issues with juveniles possessing stolen firearms in our community which we believe is from entering autos,” said Sgt. Vic McPhie with the Newnan Police Department. “We will continue searching for this juvenile to protect our community from further armed robberies and criminal activity from him."