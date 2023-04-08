It started with a box of rubber ducks and ended with an elementary school principal dressed up as a famous painting, being booed by his students.
Jefferson Parkway Elementary School students kicked off their spring break by pitting their knowledge of art history against Dr. Sean Dye’s in a contest organized by art teacher Rebecca Watford.
“I won a huge box of rubber ducks at an auction for $2, and I had to think of how I would utilize these in the classroom,” Watford said.
Watford said the art program at Jefferson Parkway has always been very art history-driven, but that the school’s demographics can make funding a challenge at times.
“I knew we could not compete with the range of supplies, but knowledge is always free,” she said. “I had a goal to provide the most extensive art history exposure with the goal of opening their world's view and let them see things from many different angles.”
Her students’ art knowledge could go far beyond lines, colors and shapes, Watford said.
“The students are hungry for knowledge and I was more than eager to provide it,” she said.
To meet her goals, Watford created an “Artist Duck Match Game.” She wrote the first and last name of 20 master artists on the ducks and made cards with each artist's most famous pieces.
“The goal of the game is to match the first and last name of the artist and then put the matched names with their respective art piece,” she said, adding that the game has been a “huge success” for grades 1-5.
Watford held time trials and practices in art class for the four weeks leading up to the big challenge with Dye. She made a Blooket game and a Quizlet, and she helped students review Google slides to improve their knowledge and times.
She said it’s been “absolutely wonderful” to watch her students minds expand, and to see their pride in knowing things some people may think are beyond their years.
“I have always said, ‘If you think they can't, they won't,’” Watford said. “They are capable of great things and it has been my privilege to watch it happen and be a tiny part of it.”
The students who could complete the matching game with the fastest time were declared the winner for each grade. They included: Ashton Obie, first grade; Adewola Ajenifuja, McKynlee Woods and Brooklyn Rosser, second grade; Wami Ajenifuja, third grade; Gia Mason, fourth grade; and Caio Coelho Martins, fifth grade.
On March 31, Watford declared “Mona Dye Will Lose Day,” in which students used their specials period to compete with their principal to see who could complete the matching game with the fastest time.
Each grade representative competed against Dye, who had also been provided with the study materials.
“He did his due diligence and was tough to beat,” Watford said.
However, Martins proved to be his downfall in the finals, winning a gold medal, a gift basket and the school championship. Dye donned the Mona Lisa painting and took some good-natured jeers from his students as he conceded his defeat.
Watford said in the end, everyone was a winner, including the JPES principal.
“All the years I have been at JPES, I have always known Dr. Dye to be extremely supportive of anyone who does anything to help one of his "kids" at JP,” she said. “He is certainly student-focused, and their success and well-being and being exposed to a broad range of subjects is paramount to him.”