Walker Jeffers has been selected as the economic development project manager for the Development Authority of Coweta County.
The announcement was made this week by Sarah Jacobs, president and chief executive officer of the economic development organization.
“The authority currently has record-setting project activity in terms of new companies considering Coweta and existing businesses expanding,” Jacobs said. “Walker brings the motivation and values we have been looking for to build relationships with existing companies. He has the transferable skill sets from his college experiences to the project manager role.”
Jeffers, a native of Evans, Georgia near Augusta, is a recent graduate of Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a major in Management Information Systems.
He recently completed an internship with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce working closely with the Investor Engagement and Events teams.
“During my final years in college, I focused on business and how they succeed,” Jeffers said. “Becoming a member of the development authority team will provide me with an opportunity to learn more about the needs of companies while at the same time serving as a resource for them. I look forward to learning from Sarah and engaging with the volunteers associated with the authority.”
As an economic development project manager, Jeffers will be accountable for assisting in the development and implementation of effective marketing and sales initiatives focused on the attraction and retention of new businesses and jobs. He will be working closely with existing companies in the area to maintain their investments in the community and provide assistance for expansion opportunities.
The development authority is the primary point of contact for economic development activities in Coweta County. Board members include Rob Brass, Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Randy Cardoza, retired commissioner for the Georgia Department of Economic Development; John Daviston, McKoon Funeral Home; Joe Griffith, Mallaghan GSE; Norman Lundin, retired; Andelson Merisca, Johnson & Johnson; and Makisha Strickland, Coldwell Banker Bullard Realty.