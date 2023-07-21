Two buses filled with 55 musicians ages 10-19 and 12 adult chaperones rolled into Newnan on July 18 to officially kick off the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra’s 2023 Southern States Tour.
The tour marked the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Sister Cities/Sister Counties Agreement that Newnan and Coweta County share with Ayr and Ayrshire, Scotland.
After a welcome ceremony inside the historic 1904 Courthouse, musicians were paired off with their host families in a game show-style format. The families received gift bags and were serenaded by a group of bagpipers as they exited the courthouse to enjoy Whit’s ice cream on the lawn.
On Wednesday, the group was treated to a pool party and lunch at the Lynch Park Pool while temperatures soared in the mid to upper 90s. It was quite the change from their home climate, according to Kathleen Terras, tour secretary and wife of Euan Terras, tour director.
“Back home, it’s the opposite,” Kathleen said. “We’re used to walking indoors like a sauna to escape the cold. This is like walking into a tropical greenhouse!” The average temperature for Ayr this time of year tends to be in the mid to low 60s.
Later that night, a smaller group of the musicians and their host families gathered at the Coweta County Fairgrounds for a traditional Scottish Ceilidh (pronounced “KAY-lee”), similar to a square dance party. More than 100 guests of all ages joined in several dances that filled the expo hall.
County Commission Chairman John Reidelbach was presented with a World Peace Tartan tie and small curling stone, which came from Ailsa Craig, an island in the Firth of Clyde famous for the dense granite needed to produce curling stones.
The night was closed out by a raucous rendition of Robert Burns’s “Auld Lang Syne,” which had everyone holding hands and singing at the top of their lungs.
On Thursday, The Vault Gallery inside the Wadsworth Auditorium building featured the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra Art Exhibition, composed of jewelry, sculptures, photographs, collages and paintings submitted by 23 local artists. The exhibition was juried and hosted by the Newnan-Coweta Art Association.
The sold-out show was the first in recent years for the Wadsworth, which seats approximately 650 people. The last one that could be verified by Katie Mosley of Newnan Leisure Services was a Friends of Charles Wadsworth concert several years ago, and nothing has come close since COVID-19, she said.
The AFO, led by David Moore, musical director, and Kate Terras, orchestra leader, played almost two hours to a packed house, again closing out with “Auld Lang Syne,” which had concertgoers singing in unison and holding hands across the aisles.
Other highlights included solos by accordionist Kirsty Gemmell, piper Daniel Nicol and Highland Dancers Heather Anderson and Leona KcKay. One special arrangement, “The Orange Blossom Special from Coweta County,” was played in honor of the Sister City Agreement, and a framed copy of “The Coweta County Breakdown” was presented to Mayor Keith Brady.
Jaami Rutledge, chair of the Newnan Cultural Arts Commission, presented the AFO with a painting of the Newnan/Ayr Sister Cities banner by local artist Eve Graybeal Olsen as a token of appreciation for their performance.
From Newnan, the AFO will continue their tour in Memphis, New Orleans, and Houston.