Free water pouring close up photo public domain CC0 photo
rawpixel.com

As warmer weather approaches, our bodily needs fluctuate. While getting more sunshine is an overall plus for both our mental and physical health, the extra heat causes us to sweat more, which, when coupled with the extra physical activity that accompanies the next few months, means we’re all definitely going to need to up our water intake.

Speaking of water intake, determining the right amount for a healthy adult to drink is a bit more nuanced than the “eight cups a day rule,” even under normal circumstances. For starters, there’s the fact that water is present in a lot of other foods and beverages we consume every day.