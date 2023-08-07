The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who reportedly robbed a Coweta County Waffle House early Monday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., the suspect entered the Waffle House at 4410 Highway 154 wearing a mask covering everything but his eyes.
The man ordered a drink, and when the cashier opened the cash register, the suspect reached over and grabbed approximately $300 in cash, according to Sgt. Toby Nix.
The man allegedly showed the cashier that he had a firearm in his waistband while grabbing the money. He then left the store and walked toward the neighboring gas station.
Nix said the suspect is believed to have committed the same crime at a Waffle House in Union City hours earlier.
The CCSO Criminal Investigation Unit was called to the scene, and an investigation is underway.
The Waffle House on Highway 154 has been robbed several times over the years. In February 2023, Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to 30 years for robbing the store in 2016.
Daniels will serve 25 years in prison with no possibility of parole after a Coweta County jury convicted him of two counts of armed robbery of the Sharpsburg restaurant, which is located near exit 51.