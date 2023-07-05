A fed-up driver sent her passenger to the hospital with several gunshot wounds, authorities said.
The incident occurred on July 4 when members from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to mile marker 16 on Interstate 85 regarding a person shot.
Upon their arrival, deputies located two people standing outside the car and one person in the backseat who appeared to have been shot.
Police said the driver, identified as Renee Savage of Pratville, Alabama, was driving when she was stuck in the head by an object thrown by the front seat passenger.
The altercation continued until Savage reportedly fired a handgun at the front seat passenger, striking him several times.
After shooting the victim, Savage pulled over and rendered aid until deputies arrived, according to police.
The victim was transposed to a Columbus area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
No charges have been filed against Savage but the investigation remains active.