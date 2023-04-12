SMOKEY ROAD MIDDLE
GRADE 6 ALL A’S
Benjamin Brown, Jackson Coleman, Patience Deleston, Jesse Deroko, Adalyn Duncan, Sawyer Hindsman, Colson Laffrey, Jones McBrier, Ru’Nyia Mckiver, Alexandra Mitchell, Addison Nelson, Dante Parker, Kayliana Self, Bowen Sipes, Angelina Smith, Yael Torres Guitierrez, Savannah Turman, Anisha Williams and Macayla York.
GRADE 6 A’S AND B’S
Riley Allen, Aldophus Amey, Ali Baker, Shane Barton, Dalia Baruch, Nicholas Baruch, Lennon Breyne, Josiah Buylla, Jeremy Camps Aviles, Archer Carlisle, Niya Clay, Annabell Coker, Caleb Cook, Kyler Copus, Mikylah Czeczeli, Aiden Deal-Williams, Alexis Del Valle Mendoza, Genesis Frias, Wilford Gates, Skye Gilliam, John Grady, Jordan Hardy, Kaelynn Hardy, Markey Holloway, Makhya Johnson, Bristol Kennedy, Maylene Lee, James-Lee Lotts, Keziah Martin, Halle McKellar, Kennedy Mejia, Ayva Minton, Jaleaha Mitchell, Kaylin Mitchell, Amira Newton, Xavier Parks, Grady Perry, Jaxen Porter, Xander Purdy, Khloe’ Rawlins, Hayden Robinson, Maddalyn Rowe, Zadkiel Rubio Uribe, Carlisle Schofield, Angelia Smith, Luke St. John, Aubree Webb, Jaricos Wilde, Zuri Wilson, Deshaun Woods and Lyla Yassine.
GRADE 7 ALL A’S
Taylor Linch, Joan Roman and Aaliyah Shabazz.
GRADE 7 A’S AND B’S
Al’Lexia Amey, Jaxon Barclay, Brooke Bowen, Madeline Christian, Jaliyah Davison, Abigail Garcia, Alex Hughes, Zoey Johnson, Caroline Lewis, Gabriel Mcgaha, Carter McKeehan, Precious Melson, Marcus Mitchell, Jesus Morales, Bernica Newson,Taylor Powell, Mia Rodriguez Rosa, Olivia Shellabarger, Jade’Ya Smith, Dylan Spivey and Angelina Tate.
GRADE 8 ALL A’S
Sarah-Jane Brisley, Emma D’Emilio, Omarion Echols, Grace Galloway-Ivey, Brittany Leonard, Christian Marin, Jaiden Montunat, Rafe Sipes, Melanie Smith, Lilly Tucker and Hunter Zysk
GRADE 8 A’S AND B’S
Brady Barclay, Malaki Blunt, Gavin Bowen, Avery Coley, Nathon Copus, Jacob Downs, Lawson Fouts, Tania Gibson, Joshua Hice, Braden-James Hill, John Paul Hughes, Levi Kemp, Aniyah Leslie, Holly Lewis, Elijah McKeithen, Vanessa Merritt, Angel Ramirez, Daniel Sanchez, Janessa Schmidt, Grady Shirey, Eden St. John, Adeline Tate and Elijah Young.