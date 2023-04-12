RUTH HILL ELEMENTARY
GRADE 3 ALL A’S
RUTH HILL ELEMENTARY
GRADE 3 ALL A’S
Dalton Barr, Brianna Castles, Cooper Edmondson, Eli Henson, Ollie Grantham, Micah Hernandez, Ella Horton, Makai Johnson, Lauren Krog, Rhys Mitchell, Erick Trejo Nieto and Braelyn Welch.
GRADE 3 A’S AND B’S
Landen Benedict, Erick Bernabe, Jesika Boynton, Kenden Felix, Jayden Gates, Brooklyn Harrelson, Kaylen Hayes, Josiah Holloway, Nevaeh Hull, Caylin King, Jonathin Marcus, Andrea Maza, Liam McEachern, Melise McNeill, Timothy Newsome, Cheyenne Olmstead, Elijah Palma, Nathan Portress, Ruby Quintana, Tyler Singletary, Calin Smiley and SyDarius White.
GRADE 4 ALL A’S
Cruz Almanzar, Haily Contreras, Ruby Drewery, Or’mon McGruder, Jeremiah Satterwhite, Abigail Smith and Landri Vicknair.
GRADE 4 A’S AND B’S
Emesley Deeds, Sophia Gaines, Danyjah Godfrey, Ayden Heflin, Kayden Heflin, Giovani Hernandez, Joseph Hicks, Griffin Hopkins, Ariyah Ingram, Nathan Luke, Lily Milikin, Serenity Steiper, Jaxon Styles, Savannah Walker and London Williams.
GRADE 5 ALL A’S
Brooklyn Johnson, Emery Landrum, Alyssa Quick, Michael Shashoua-Haynes, Noah Smith and Paris Thornton.
GRADE 5 A’S AND B’S
Alyssa Adams, Autumn Anderson, Andy Bernabe, Cameron Coleman, Gunnar Gaines, Serenity Hamilton, Makenzie Hudson, Jazmine Hunt, Jada Jackson, Cash Lancaster, Belinda Landaverde, Kristin McCoy, Isabella McMillan, Jerome Pace, Patience Patchell, Zakariyyah Pittman, Kenzlee Sorrows, Landon Trent, Jeremy Tucker and Lillah Tucker.