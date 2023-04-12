EMPOWER VIRTUAL PROGRAM
GRADE 3 ALL A’S
Nila Daniel and Marisa Harris.
GRADE 3 A’S AND B’S
Jai’Marie Arrington, Elaena Cauthren, Maricarmen Chirino-Borjas, Sydnee Davis, Eisley Del Valle and Simon Hammock.
GRADE 4 A’S AND B’S
Jackson Brown, Samara Fisher, Greyson Pollin, John Rosser, Landon Trone and Tennecia Twyman.
GRADE 5 ALL A’S
Matthew Cameron, Elizabeth De Leo, Oliver Del Valle, Taniya Eady, Luke Gibbs, Amir Koonce, Brian Pointer, Jacob Troutt and Jacob Whitlock.
GRADE 5 A’S AND B’S
Makoa Brooks-Hutchings, Braelyn Evans and RyShaun Phillips.
GRADE 6 ALL A’S
Shaelin Connor, Lucas Daniel, Caleb Lane, Isabella Mendoza and William Yarbrough.
GRADE 6 A’S AND B’S
Abisai Chirino-Borjas, William Coffey, Ethan Davis, Ezra Hallet-Cutshaw, Heaven Hunt, Gracelyn Jones, Ti’Shon Lincoln, Jamyrah Mitchell, Kinsley Putnam, Gabriel Ramcharan, Kenneth Rosser and Declan Thomas.
GRADE 7 ALL A’S
Ethan Deese, Emma Jones, Hiram Lawhorne, Farrah Lewis, Lila McGee, Sydney Owens, Abygale Ramcharan, Zoey Reed and Trinity Reyes.
GRADE 7 A’S AND B’S
Brystal Duncan and Darbie Phillips.
GRADE 8 ALL A’S
Jaxon Cavender, Hunter Davis, Dontavius Dozier, Madeline Frizzell, Cayden Huff, Oren Jones, Cameron Jordan, Purpose Lymon, Lisa Manougian, Samuel Mansfield, Jacob Pelham, Reid Roberts, Caylie Rosser and Arianna Tucker.
GRADE 8 A’S AND B’S
Juleicha Arce Rivera, Maxwell Cardona, Kylon Claxton-Chaney, Teagan Courtney and Arya Rana.