UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly congratulated Zac Brown, who was awarded an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

The University of West Georgia awarded an honorary degree to Zac Brown – the internationally renowned musician, singer-songwriter, and founder and lead singer of Zac Brown Band – during its spring Commencement ceremonies, deepening Brown’s connection to an institution that played a role in shaping his love for music.

Brown, who attended UWG in the late 1990s, accepted the honorary doctorate of humane letters in front of more than 4,700 graduates and their loved ones at the university’s campus in Carrollton on Saturday, sharing with graduates – now his fellow alumni – several truths that he has learned during his career.