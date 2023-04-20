Heritage School

The Heritage School will host its annual Grove Market on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cash-only market will feature 36 student-run booths featuring products such as baked goods, jewelry and handmade crafts. The Grove Market will be set up in the pecan grove at The Heritage School, located at 2093 Highway 29 N. in Newnan.