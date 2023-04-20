The Heritage School will host its annual Grove Market on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cash-only market will feature 36 student-run booths featuring products such as baked goods, jewelry and handmade crafts. The Grove Market will be set up in the pecan grove at The Heritage School, located at 2093 Highway 29 N. in Newnan.
“Kidpreneurs” from The Heritage School prepare for The Grove Market – which is entirely developed and run by students – months in advance. They develop a brand, create a product or service, build a market strategy and open for customers at the one-day marketplace.
The Grove Market is a mandatory part of the fourth grade curriculum at The Heritage School, but all students from grades 1-6 are invited to participate.
The Grove Market is open to the community, and Heritage School officials say the event is aimed at providing an opportunity for community members to purchase locally made products while supporting the ingenuity and work of local students.