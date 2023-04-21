The Heritage School is breaking ground on a new upper school, marking its 16th building on campus since starting with only three over 50 years ago.
On Wednesday afternoon, Heritage staff and alumni broke ground on the facility which will sit in place of the lower school playground facing Highway 29.
Initially designed to create a new middle school for the campus, things changed after COVID forced the administration to take a new look at the needs of its students, according to Director of Advancement and Alumni Engagement Nathan Watts.
“When you’re trying to separate the desks, we immediately saw the need for bigger classrooms for bigger bodies,” Watts said.
The new upper school will be 11,500 square feet and sit on the edge of the school’s pecan grove.
“We like the flow it creates, which makes more sense for the kids and sets us up for the future,” Watts said.
The fundraiser for the new building was a huge success, according to Headmaster Kristin Skelly.
“In only 9 months, we were able to raise $4 million, which is the fastest we’ve ever raised anything for a capital campaign,” she said.
The building, constructed by RaLin Construction out of Carrollton, is expected to be completed by December 2023.