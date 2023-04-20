The YMCA of Metro Atlanta today announced it’s celebrating Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29 with free festivals at 18 YMCA locations in metro Atlanta in partnership with Publix Super Markets Charities. Additionally, the Y will celebrate Community Day and provide free access to Y facilities across metro Atlanta for all community members.
“We encourage families to join us on April 29 to enjoy a day of healthy, fun activities and celebrate kids being kids,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “The Y strives to nurture the potential of youth, promote healthy living and foster a sense of social responsibility. We remain committed to building healthy, confident, secure and connected children, families, and communities.”
Each year, the Y hosts Healthy Kids Day as an initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. This year’s festivals will feature games, family exercise demonstrations, kids’ obstacle courses and inflatables, water and swim safety demonstrations and more. Events will also include pickleball demonstrations with supplies from PCKL, an Atlanta-based pickleball company, for attendees to practice their skills and learn about the sport.
“Publix Charities is proud to support the YMCA of Metro Atlanta in their efforts to encourage young people to become more active and physically fit,” said Kelly Williams Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities. “Publix founder, George Jenkins, believed in supporting the communities we serve and that’s why Publix associates will help celebrate Healthy Kids Day with fun activities and healthy snacks at each location. Together, we’re making a difference.”
The Y is encouraging the community to participate in Community Day and visit Y locations throughout metro Atlanta to enjoy its state-of-the-art equipment, learn more about programming and member benefits.
For more information on festival locations and times, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/healthykidsday.